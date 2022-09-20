The new Fortnite Season 4 map is covered in Chrome, a mysterious new substance that allows for some new Splatoon-esque gameplay. Of course, this new substance has altered the map we know and love. Why Chrome, you ask? Everything is chrome in the future, after all.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is under way, the map has been been given a lick of paint and many new changes have been made. You’ll find new points of interest and landmarks to explore.

Read on below for the lowdown on all of the key Fortnite Season 4 new map changes before diving into all that shiny Chrome for yourself.

Fortnite season 4 map changes revealed

Epic Games is yet to share an official top-down look at the Fortnite season 4 map, but fan-made images like the one below should come in handy if you're trying to find any of the new landmarks:

As stated above, Chrome has landed in Fortnite and has invaded the Chapter 3 Season 4 map. This has changed some areas of the game as well as added new gameplay features that are reminiscent of Nintendo’s Splatoon series.

Along with the new Chrome abilities, new points of interest have appeared as well as new landmarks. This includes but is not limited to Herald’s Sanctum, Cloudy Condos, and the brand-new Ele-Vault landmarks. You can see a lot of what the new Chrome-filled Fortnite Season 4 map has to offer in the video below:

Hopefully, you like the new Chrome look because it likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Keep on reading for info on the new points of interest and landmarks in the Fortnite season 4 map below.

Fortnite season 4 map: Points of interest and landmarks

There are plenty of new points of interest and landmarks to discover in the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map, which we’ve listed below for you.

Cloudy Condos

Remember Condo Canyon? It’s a canyon no longer as its condos have been lifted into the air by some powerful balloons and jet propulsion. You can reach the now hovering buildings in Cloudy Condos by either building up to them or using the nearby D-Launchers to launch up to them.

Herald’s Sanctum

Herald’s Sanctum is a completely new point of interest on the map. This brand-new location (which you can see in the video above) is the headquarters of Season 4’s villain: The Herald. It’s all quite mysterious.

Fort Jonesy

Keeping up with the Joneses is par for the course with new Fortnite seasons. This time, the Joneses have upgraded to a fortress thanks to the Chrome invasion, so expect this location to be somewhat different.

Lustrous Lagoon

The Lazy Lagoon has been changed to Lustrous Lagoon, the ship that was there is now hovering in the air and is a new landmark: The Driftwood, and the lagoon itself? You guessed it, Chrome.

Shimmering Shrine

Shimmering Shrine has replaced Shuffled Shrines and is now all shiny and Chromey, as to be expected with all the other changes. Definitely worth taking a look.

Reality Tree

Reality Falls, meanwhile, has updated to become Reality Tree. The tree itself is dying and you'll notice that autumn has made its way onto the Fortnite map.

Ele-Vaults

Scattered across the map, you’ll find new Ele-Vaults. These will show themselves to you when you find keys that appear in chests and as items that you can find on the floor. One key will open the low-security vaults and two will open the high-security vaults. Of course, the better the vault, the better the loot.

Along with everything above, you should spot other new landmarks including the Chrome Monument (a replacement for Mighty Monument), The Flairship (an airship that hovers above Rave Cave), Last Legs (a new green house complete with a hidden basement that you'll find in the middle of the map) and finally, a floating building that's above Tilted Towers named No Sweat Insurance.

That’s all there is to know about the new Fortnite Season 4 map and its changes. Now it’s time to head into the game and start seeing it all in action and (hopefully) earning a few Victory Royales.

