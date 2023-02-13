However, in true Fortnite fashion, fans are always looking forward to the next season, and all the new map changes, battle pass skins and gameplay changes that come with it.

There's not long left to wait now, with the first season 2 rumours and reveals now trickling in - here's what to look forward to in Chapter 4 Season 2.

When does Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 end?

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 ends on Friday 10th March 2023.

While Epic Games has yet to release official details about the end of season 1, this end date can clearly be seen at the bottom of the Battle Pass menu.

There's no news yet on a possible live event to cap off the season, or if there will just be a downtime period on that date - we'll be sure to update this page once there's any official news.

When does Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 start?

Going by previous seasons, Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 will likely start the next morning on Saturday 11th March 2023.

There is usually a period of downtime for a few hours between seasons when servers go offline overnight, with the new season ready to play the next morning after an update.

This all depends of course on the exact time that season 1 ends and server downtime begins, but we'd expect Epic Games to stick to the usual overnight schedule.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 news & rumours

As usual, Epic Games is keeping official details about chapter 4 season 2 under wraps, but there are a few features we know for sure are coming - and some exciting rumours we're not so sure about.

After being leaked some time ago, Fortnite's long-awaited first-person mode is likely to be properly released in season 2. The feature was added to the game in the v23.30 patch and could be accessed by playing around with the settings, but was still an early version riddled with bugs. We expect a fixed first-person mode to be officially released soon in that case, with the upcoming season 2 a likely candidate.

Fortnite Creative 2.0, also known as Unreal Editor, was originally supposed to be released as part of season 1, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed on Twitter that the mode had been delayed until March - nicely lining up with the start date of season 2.

Little is known about Creative 2.0, but as the name suggests the mode will be a complete overhaul of the popular Fortnite Creative section including features such as model creation, item spawning and full storm control.

Sweeney has also confirmed another long-awaited feature: Fortnite's return to iOS. In a tweet, Sweeney revealed that Fortnite will return to the Apple App Store this year, possibly in season 2.

We may see Reality Augments removed and replaced with a new gameplay mechanic, as with the Chrome Splash previously.

Season 2 may also see the addition of shoulder swapping and wall-running, which have been heavily rumoured for some time - though details on these particular features are scarce. We'll be sure to update this page as soon as we get official news on chapter 4 season 2!

