Fans of the iconic battle-royale game will not need to be told that this is a massive game changer if true. The popular multiplayer title has always been seen from a third-person perspective, and the option of getting inside your avatar's head (literally) could absolutely alter the way we look at the game (literally).

Rumour has it that Fortnite could be getting a first-person mode as part of the game's next season. That would be Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 , which is launching later this week.

The developers from Epic Games have been known to throw out their own rulebooks from time to time. For example, the game was initially centred around the concept of building and destroying structures, until the developers released the Fortnite Zero Build mode — removing those functions entirely for players that didn't want them — in March 2022. Perhaps, for some reason, March has become the month for major game-changing updates!

Much like the addition of Zero Build (which was kept in the game as an optional mode after its initial launch), the option to experience Fortnite from a first-person perspective would make the game appealing to a whole new set of players.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After all, first-person shooters (also known as FPS games) are one of the most popular genres in gaming. Third-person shooters aren't for everyone, but Fortnite seems to be on a mission to attract as many players as possible, tearing down any and all barriers for entry (lest we forget that Fortnite is free to play and you can even play it on mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Before we get too excited, though, it is worth remembering that this is just a rumour at this stage. Epic Games doesn't tend to announce its big new ideas until the very moment they go live in the game, and you should always take anything from a third-party source with a pinch of salt until it does or doesn't get confirmed.

And so, what's the actual source for this story? Well, a number of Fortnite 'leakers' claim to have heard from "the same reliable source" that first-person mode is "finally" coming to the game in its next season. These prolific Fortnite prognosticators, tagged in the Tweet below, will be very familiar to fans of the game. The Tweet also shows what this mode could look like!

More like this

Oftentimes, it feels like Fortnite leakers predict things with scary accuracy, with the people backing this theory including some of the most reliable names on the scene. There's every chance they are right about this, but as ever, we won't fully believe it until we hear it direct from Epic Games.

With the current Fortnite season ending tomorrow (Wednesday 8th March) and the new Fortnite season expected to follow hot on its heels, it might not be long before we find out more! We'll update this page if we hear anything.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.