Following some simple steps, you will be able to finally play Fortnite on your smart device once again. With touch screen controls as well as controller options, it could be the best way to play the game on your phone anyway.

With Fortnite unavailable to download from both the Google Play Store and App Store, Xbox has stepped in to let us play Fortnite on our smartphones thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming on both iPhone and Android. Fortnite is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming entirely for free. You just need a good enough internet connection to play.

If this all sounds good to you and you can’t wait to play Fortnite while sitting on the loo again, read on below to find out how to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and Android.

How to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android and iPhone

To play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android and iPhone devices, you’ll need to first link your Epic Games account to your Microsoft account.

Simply log in to Epic Games and head to your account settings. Find and select “Connections”, scroll down to Xbox and choose to connect. Sign in and you’re linked up and good to go.

Now that you have linked your Epic Games and Microsoft accounts, simply follow these steps to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android:

Head to the Xbox Cloud Gaming website (do so here) Sign in via the blank avatar image in the top-right corner of the screen

Find Fortnite and play for free It should be on the home page of Xbox Cloud Gaming, but if it isn’t you’ll need to search for it



Thankfully, it truly is a simple process. If you want to speed things up for future use, too, you can always bookmark the page on your browser or add it to your home screen for quick access. Simply tap the blue share button on Safari or the three dots symbol on Chrome and select “Add” or “Add to Home Screen”. Hey presto, you’ve got Fortnite on your smartphone again.

Remember, too, that with Xbox Cloud Gaming you should be able to play Fortnite with touchscreen controls or a controller (the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S controller should work fine).

