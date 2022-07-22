Your reward, should you choose to refer a friend and play through the associated quests with them, is a series of items geared around a character called Xander. There's even a free Xander skin to be earned!

You may have already noticed that a big Fortnite Refer A Friend campaign is going on at the moment, asking players to bring in their pals and introduce them to the game.

If all of this sounds like your idea of fun, keep on reading and we'll explain how to refer a friend in Fortnite and how to earn the Xander skin once you've got them in

How do you refer a friend in Fortnite?

If you're wondering how to refer a friend in Fortnite, these are the steps you need to follow:

Head to the Fortnite Refer A Friend website and log in with your Fortnite account

On that website, use the 'Add A Friend' feature or the 'Share Invite' button to connect with an eligible friend

You've now referred a friend and you can complete in-game activities together to earn rewards

What is a referee in Fortnite?

In Fortnite itself, you should now see Refer A Friend campaign quests - you can complete these in Duos, Trios or Squads as long as you are playing with the person you referred.

Note: Fortnite lingo describes the person you've referred as your 'referee', if you're wondering what that word means. Don't go looking for Mike Dean in the game! It just means the person you referred.

How to get the Xander skin in Fortnite

Here's the rundown of all the different Fortnite rewards you can earn through the Refer A Friend scheme, along with the tasks you need to complete to earn them:

Xander Spray – Refer A Friend using the aforementioned website

– Refer A Friend using the aforementioned website Xander Wrap – With your referee, play one Fortnite game

– With your referee, play one Fortnite game Xander Back Bling – With your referee, place in the top 10 six times

– With your referee, place in the top 10 six times Xander Pickaxe – With your referee, eliminate 45 opponents

– With your referee, eliminate 45 opponents Xander Outfit – Gain 60 levels in any Battle Pass (both you and your referee need to do this)

If you want all those Xander goodies, then, you and your referee have got quite a lot of playing to do! The Xander skin/outfit will take a rather large amount of playtime.

