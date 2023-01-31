Epic Games is being quite generous with this one, as you will see, with Dragon Ball crossovers, shiny new Augments, and... possibly a Geralt of Rivia skin?

It hasn't even been a month since the last Fortnite patch (V23.20) but we're already being treated to a new one, which looks to include skins that'll please fans of anime and gaming alike.

Dragon Ball Crossover

Last year's crossover with Dragon Ball was immensely popular in the Fortnite community, so it only makes sense to bring it back in 2023. Son Gohan and Piccolo will be getting skins, and last year's fan favourites are set to return - such as Goku, Bulma, Vegeta, and Beerus.

Continuing with this theme, two items will also be making a return. The Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud will be available, so search those Capsule Corp capsules!

New Reality Augments

It wouldn't be a decent update without new reality augments. We've listed them below:

Harvester

Shadow Striker

Riftjector Seat

Icy Slide

Deft Hands

Geralt of Rivia?

Unfortunately, the much coveted Geralt of Rivia skin won't be available today, but it will be in a week's time!

On Tuesday February 7th, you'll be able to go to battle as the Witcher protagonist, hunting down your friends instead of his usual witches and monsters.

