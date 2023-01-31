Fortnite update today (31st January): v23.30 explained
We share everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite patch.
It hasn't even been a month since the last Fortnite patch (V23.20) but we're already being treated to a new one, which looks to include skins that'll please fans of anime and gaming alike.
Epic Games is being quite generous with this one, as you will see, with Dragon Ball crossovers, shiny new Augments, and... possibly a Geralt of Rivia skin?
Keep on reading to find out more!
Fortnite update today: 31st January patch notes
Dragon Ball Crossover
Last year's crossover with Dragon Ball was immensely popular in the Fortnite community, so it only makes sense to bring it back in 2023. Son Gohan and Piccolo will be getting skins, and last year's fan favourites are set to return - such as Goku, Bulma, Vegeta, and Beerus.
Continuing with this theme, two items will also be making a return. The Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud will be available, so search those Capsule Corp capsules!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
New Reality Augments
It wouldn't be a decent update without new reality augments. We've listed them below:
- Harvester
- Shadow Striker
- Riftjector Seat
- Icy Slide
- Deft Hands
Geralt of Rivia?
Unfortunately, the much coveted Geralt of Rivia skin won't be available today, but it will be in a week's time!
On Tuesday February 7th, you'll be able to go to battle as the Witcher protagonist, hunting down your friends instead of his usual witches and monsters.
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.