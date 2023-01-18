The last update brought us the 2022 Christmas Winterfest event (alongside the unvaulting of themed items) - but what can we expect from the new V23.20 patch release?

The wait is finally over and we've got a brand new Fortnite update hitting the game today (January 18th 2023). t's been over a month since the last patch release, V23.10, and we're ready for some newness.

With this update, Epic Games is adding a very cool new item and expanding other mechanics in the game.

Read on to find out what new content and changes you can expect from today's V23.20 patch release - including all the newness hitting Fortnite Creative, too.

Falcon Scout

Looking for loot? The Battle Royale V23.20 update introduces the Falcon Scout to help you find loot from afar and bring it to you. Players can also use the flying companion to mark opponents and open containers. Be warned, however: you'll be vulnerable while using the Falcon Scout, so think strategically!

New Reality Augments

Peely's Plunder: Receive a treasure map that will lead you to buried treasure.

Shotgun Striker: Your Shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents.

Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons.

Zero Chance: Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy’s Shield.

Danger Hero: Briefly regenerate Health and gain movement speed when your Shield breaks.

Hitching a Ride

Hired Characters can now ride in vehicles with you as passengers, so you no longer have to remain on foot in order to keep one travelling with you!

Bug fixes in V23.20

Here are the latest major bug fixes from Epic Games in the new patch release:

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable the Deku Smash in Battle Royale/Zero Build. The Deku Smash has been re-enabled in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

Fixed issues related to mantling in which players would sometimes be flung across the map.

Fixed an issue in which, in some instances, sprinting would be disabled for the duration of a match.

Reality Augments can again be unlocked from teammates.

Players can again damage objects with their Pickaxe consistently.

Players are now able to select Reality Augments while on a Dirt Bike.

Players can now use the Guardian Shield while on the back of an OG Bear pick-up truck or a Dirt Bike.

The Shockwave Hammer, Falcon Scout, Guardian Shield, and Reboot Van from Fortnite Battle Royale are all joining Fortnite Creative in the latest patch release, but that's not all.

The Fortnite Creative V23.20 update also welcomes an upgraded Ball Spawner device, new visual variants for the Wildlife Spawner, and custom post-game options expanded to all islands, plus updates and bug fixes.

For the full lowdown, visit the Epic Games breakdown of the update here.

