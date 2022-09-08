The challenge in question encourages players to c atch or collect a Zero Point fish , so you might be wondering how exactly to do that.

Fishing has long been an underrated mechanic in Fortnite , but now a new Week 14 challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may finally change that.

The little description says to "have a little midair teleportation, as a treat", which to be fair does not sound like a usual fishing activity.

However, while most fish give a modest health or shield boost, the Zero Point fish lets you teleport jump, just like the Zero Point Crystals.

It's a very useful effect, so we'll explain how to get this fresh catch and reel in some XP for your battle pass below.

How to catch or collect Zero Point fish in Fortnite

Firstly, you'll need a fishing rod or harpoon which are easiest to find at fishing spots, which is luckily where Zero Point fish are also found!

There are five different types of Zero Point Fish, each with different spawn places, but it does not matter which type you catch for this challenge.

Once you're on the Battle Bus, your best chance is to head to your nearest body of water, preferably Loot Lake if you're close enough.

Grab a rod, find a fishing spot (noticeable by a boat and fishing rod barrel) and get fishing, and eventually you should net yourself a Zero Point Fish.

For some fishing spot ideas, check out this video below:

Once you have the sought-after Zero Point Fish, consume your catch for 15 HP and gain the ability to teleport when you press the jump button. It's an incredibly useful mechanic for escaping storms, map traversal and, of course, firefights.

