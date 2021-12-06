The Rock Fortnite skin: When will The Foundation outfit be unlockable?

It has been all-go in Fortnite recently with the weekend’s big live event, The End, changing the game once again. This time the whole island was flipped in an attempt to finally rid the world of the Cube Queen and when it happened, we were greeted with the reveal of none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

Advertisement

The Rock is the latest in a long line of famous faces and characters to join the game, and we have Spider-Man coming to Fortnite soon too to add another hugely popular character to the Fortnite ranks.

But back to The Rock. Who does he play in Fortnite, and how do you get your hands on his epic skin? Here are all the details!

Who does The Rock play in Fortnite?

Epic Games

At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking that The Rock will be reprising his Doom role for Fortnite – the outfit feels very reminiscent of it!

But instead, he will be taking on the role of The Foundation who is the leader of an organisation known as The Seven. The goal of his character and The Seven is to stop IO from all the trouble they are known to cause in the Nexus. The Foundation was revived as part of the big event that caused the island to flip.

When is The Rock skin coming to Fortnite?

The Rock skin release date has not yet been confirmed for Fortnite fans, but we’d expect it to occur within the next few months. He’ll certainly be part of the recently-started Fortnite Chapter 3.

We know that an outfit based on The Foundation is coming, with the character said to be coming “later on in the season”. Let’s hope we do not have too long to wait but even if we do, the new season should give us more than enough to do to pass the time while we wait.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How to unlock The Rock skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass

When it comes to how to get The Rock skin in Fortnite, we expect that you will be able to buy it in the Fortnite store. It would be a strange omission to not have that option there as this is a character we imagine many would be happy to part with some cash for.

There will also almost certainly be a way to get the skin without spending V-bucks, and that will likely involve a lot of grinding and ticking off certain objectives in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass. As soon as we hear anymore about what getting The Foundation skin entails, we will let you know!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.