Following on from the Marvel crossover content that has dominated Chapter 3 thus far, rumour has it that Disney-owned brands will continue play a big part in Fortnite Season 3.

Epic Games will bring us Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 this summer, and there are plenty of rumours floating around about it already.

If one particular rumour is right, we could be looking at another big Star Wars event in the game, which is certainly an exciting prospect. But nothing has been posted through official channels on that front yet.

So, when exactly will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 end, and how soon after that will the Fortnite Season 3 start time be? Keep on reading for those key details and a roundup of the big rumours so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will end on 3rd June 2022.

Epic Games has confirmed on the game's official website that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass will end on that date, rounding off the current season of content and paving the way for what's next.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will start on 4th June 2022, we would predict.

The gap between seasons is normally only a handful of hours, with some early morning server downtime often bridging the gap, although there have been exceptions to that rule in the past. When Epic Games confirms exactly what time the new season will start, we'll be sure to update this page.

What is rumoured to happen in Fortnite Season 3?

Darth Vader as he appears in the VR game Vader Immortal. Lucasfilm

Rumour has it that there could be Star Wars content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, with fan-posted 'leaks' on Twitter pointing towards Darth Vader, suggesting that the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, the fallen Anakin Skywalker, could be coming to the island as both a boss battle and a wearable outfit/skin.

Disney often promotes its characters in Fortnite — we've had Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, The Prowler, Moon Knight and Boba Fett in recent memory — so an appearance from Vader certainly sounds plausible, especially when you consider that he'll be popping up in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus (which debuts on 27th May, a few days before the new Fortnite season).

Speaking of Star Wars stuff in Fortnite, fans on Twitter also seem convinced that lightsabers will return to the game at some point. This would make sense if the Vader rumour is true, and it would certainly be a nice touch — just as the big Spidey event allowed us to swing around the map with web-shooters, the new Star Wars event could let us swing laser swords to our hearts' content.

A different rumour on Twitter points towards another Disney-owned character that was originally created by Lucasfilm: according to this piece of speculation, Indiana Jones will be added to Fortnite in Season 3. This seems like a little bit more of a long shot, considering that Indiana Jones 5 isn't expected in cinemas until next year, but you never can be too sure with Fortnite.

And here's one final morsel from Twitter: an eagle-eyed fan noticed that, in a recent live stream about Epic's Unreal Engine 5 technology, folders were seen on a screen referring to DOOM and Family Guy. Characters from those worlds have long been rumoured to appear in Fortnite, and perhaps this will finally be the season when that happens.

As and when any of these rumours are confirmed or denied, we'll be sure to update this page, especially if Epic Games come out with any official teases of what's to come.

