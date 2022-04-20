Miles, of course, is a version of Spider-Man that debuted in the Ultimate Spider-Man comics series before becoming a big-screen star in the animated film Into The Spider-Verse.

The Prowler skin is now available in Fortnite , and committed Marvel fans will know that this rogue is the uncle of Miles Morales himself.

Not only can fans get a Prowler skin in Fortnite if they're willing and able to complete a few challenges, but they'll also spot a reference to Miles' cinematic spectacular along the way.

And so, whether you want the Prowler skin or you just want to see the Miles reference, keep on reading and we'll break it all down for you!

Fortnite Prowler quests: How to get Prowler skin

To get the Prowler skin in Fortnite, you need to complete any three of the Prowler challenges in the game. Those challenges are:

Do 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding - unlocks the Energy Claw Pickaxe

- unlocks the Energy Claw Pickaxe Search seven chests before taking any damage in a match - unlocks the Sky Prowler Glider

- unlocks the Sky Prowler Glider Get three headshots on opponents with a thermal weapon - unlocks the Mark of the Prowler Wrap

- unlocks the Mark of the Prowler Wrap Mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 meters in a single match - unlocks the Prowler’s Grasp Emoticon

- unlocks the Prowler’s Grasp Emoticon Use a spray at the Daily Bugle - unlocks the Prowler Tag Spray

- unlocks the Prowler Tag Spray Collect three different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match - Unlocks a Prowler Banner

- Unlocks a Prowler Banner Collect 300 bars - unlocks the On The Prowl Loading Screen

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When you complete three of those challenges, you'll receive the Prowler outfit to wear in the game. And if you decide to complete all seven of those challenges, you'll receive the Slash and Smash Emote as an added bonus.

If you get stuck at any point, the video below should come in handy. It's broken up into chunks that will show you how to complete each of the challenges.

Fortnite Prowler quest: Miles Morales reference explained

The Miles Morales reference in Fortnite's Prowler quest line is so subtle that you may well have missed it, so here's a handy little recap for you.

During on of the quests, Prowler can be heard saying, "You're on your way. Just keep going." Without any context, this may seem like a fairly run of the mill piece of dialogue.

However, this is actually a line from Into the Spider-Verse, the movie that catapulted Miles Morales to mainstream levels of fame.

Fans have already spotted the connection and posted about it on Twitter, but we haven't found a video clip of the moment in question as of yet.

In the film, Prowler (real name Aaron Davis) says tells Miles to "just keep going" in an utterly crucial moment of the plot. We won't say exactly what happens at that moment in the film, because it is quite a big spoiler, but suffice it to say that this line of dialogue wouldn't have been repeated by accident.

There's one obvious conclusion being jumped to among Fortnite fans at the moment — could this Easter egg be a hint of things to come, a clue that implies a Miles Morales skin could be coming to the game later?

With Into the Spider-Verse 2 due to drop in cinemas later this year, officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise for Miles to appear in Fortnite at some point to promote the film.

We already had a batch of Fortnite Spider-Man skins in recent memory, including some No Way Home tie-in outfits, so it doesn't seem out of the question for Miles Morales skins to follow at some point in the future. If that ever gets confirmed, we'll be sure to let you know.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.