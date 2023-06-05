The next season’s expected release date has been confirmed, but its start time is still something of a mystery. Expect some server downtime for the development team to add in the new season once Chapter 4 Season 2 has come to an end.

Whether you’ve caught up with the last battle pass or not, the next Fortnite new season is on the way. Better yet, Chapter 4 Season 3 is set to begin very soon!

With the likes of Optimus Prime rumoured to be added to the game and a presumed list of map changes and additions, there’s always plenty to be excited for with a new Fortnite season, not least a new battle pass to complete.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date and to see what’s rumoured to happen during its run.

The Fortnite new season start date should be Friday, 9 June 2023.

Epic Games have confirmed that the current season is coming to an end on Friday, 9 June at 7am UK time. You can see the official tweet below:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 should begin on 9 June following a period of downtime. It’s currently unclear exactly how long the server downtime will last, but it typically takes a few hours between seasons (there’s a lot for the development team to add, after all).

Expect to see official timings revealed any day now. Keep an eye out on official Fortnite social media accounts to be among the first to know when Chapter 4 Season 3 is set to go live.

What is rumoured to happen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While official information regarding the new Fortnite season is under wraps, various dataminers have managed to leak potential new skins and more.

It’s currently rumoured that Optimus Prime is on the way to the game, with the Transformers franchise expanding into Fortnite. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Transformers in the game at all, what with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hitting cinemas on Friday, 9 June.

Talk about timing for a crossover. Reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has tweeted out the Chapter 4 Season 3 key art, including Optimus Prime, which you can check out here.

There is no word on an event taking place, but do expect the map to go through some changes once more. When doesn’t the map change with a new season? Those earthquakes and fault lines have got to have done something.

Time will tell exactly what’s going on in the new season of Fortnite and we don’t have long to find out what’s changing and being added. New season hype is well and truly upon us.

