The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Fortnite Christmas event: Winterfest 2021 start date, skins and latest news
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Fortnite Christmas event: Winterfest 2021 start date, skins and latest news

Holidays are coming to Fortnite!

fortnite winterfest

Published:

When does the Fortnite Christmas event start? We hope you’re in the festive spirit already because there isn’t long to go until Winterfest 2021 kicks off in the game.

Advertisement

Yep, that’s right. ‘Tis the season to shoot every person against you in Battle Royale as Fortnite is getting in on the festive fun by having its own Christmas theme to see us through to the start of 2022.

The long-awaited Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now underway and will be taking us into next year before Season 2 comes along, but enough about that because we have Fortnite festive fun on our hands and it is going by the name Winterfest 2021!

Here is all you need to know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021 – including a truck that you will want to keep an eye out for.

When is the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start date?

When does this year’s Fortnite Christmas event start? We now know that Winterfest 2021 will launch in Fortnite this Thursday 16th December 2021.

An update went live in Fortnite on 14th December, at 8am, for this new event – once you have installed that update, you will be good to go when it all kicks off on Thursday.

Read more on Fortnite Chapter 3:

What is Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

fortnite-winterfest-truck

The season of goodwill will be presided over by an AI who will be driving around the map in a giant truck dishing out gifts – Fortnite’s very own big-rig Santa! You will know Sgt. Winter’s Winterfest vehicle when you see it as not only is it huge but it is lit up for all to see! And it looks pretty badass, we have to say.

A new consumable called candy will be dropped from it and it is fully expected that a series of challenges will be unveiled for us to tick off too. As soon as we have the word on the specifics there we will let you know.

And from trusted Fortnite insider HyperX comes more news on what will be added to the game when Winterfest 2021 kicks off.

If Sgt Winters does make a festive return to Fortnite, then it does seem likely that we will be taking to the skies again. He delivered planes when he showed up all the way back in Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7, maybe it will be sleighs that we will be flying around in this time?

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 skins

We have skins added for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 and here are what has been added – which will you pick up first?

  • Nog Ops
  • Yuletide Ranger
  • Yule Trooper
  • Jolly Jammer
  • PJ Patroller
  • Cozy Commander
  • Holly Jammer
  • Bundles
  • Grimbles
  • Slushy Soldier

And then as part of the Frost Legends Pack, we also have:

  • Snow Drift
  • Snowheart
  • Frost Broker

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 trailer

A Fortnite Winterfest 2021 trailer has not been released yet, but if one does then we will add it here. We don’t expect there to be one though, in all honesty – the event kicks off in two days so there likely would have been one by now if a trailer was planned. Maybe we’ll get a launch trailer though?

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror mapsFortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Widget
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today