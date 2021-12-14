Fortnite Christmas event: Winterfest 2021 start date, skins and latest news
Holidays are coming to Fortnite!
Published:
When does the Fortnite Christmas event start? We hope you’re in the festive spirit already because there isn’t long to go until Winterfest 2021 kicks off in the game.
Yep, that’s right. ‘Tis the season to shoot every person against you in Battle Royale as Fortnite is getting in on the festive fun by having its own Christmas theme to see us through to the start of 2022.
The long-awaited Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now underway and will be taking us into next year before Season 2 comes along, but enough about that because we have Fortnite festive fun on our hands and it is going by the name Winterfest 2021!
- Play like a pro: Buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 from Argos
Here is all you need to know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021 – including a truck that you will want to keep an eye out for.
When is the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start date?
When does this year’s Fortnite Christmas event start? We now know that Winterfest 2021 will launch in Fortnite this Thursday 16th December 2021.
An update went live in Fortnite on 14th December, at 8am, for this new event – once you have installed that update, you will be good to go when it all kicks off on Thursday.
Read more on Fortnite Chapter 3:
- Fortnite Spider-Man skins, mythic and how to get them
- When does The Rock skin come to Fortnite?
- What is a Victory Crown in Fortnite?
What is Fortnite Winterfest 2021?
The season of goodwill will be presided over by an AI who will be driving around the map in a giant truck dishing out gifts – Fortnite’s very own big-rig Santa! You will know Sgt. Winter’s Winterfest vehicle when you see it as not only is it huge but it is lit up for all to see! And it looks pretty badass, we have to say.
A new consumable called candy will be dropped from it and it is fully expected that a series of challenges will be unveiled for us to tick off too. As soon as we have the word on the specifics there we will let you know.
Fortnite are working on a new consumable called "Candy" and it's probably for Winterfest which should begin next week with the v19.01 update pic.twitter.com/mP2hW3wpTr— Yashiro (@itsyashiro) December 9, 2021
And from trusted Fortnite insider HyperX comes more news on what will be added to the game when Winterfest 2021 kicks off.
What to expect from tomorrow's 19.01 update:— HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 13, 2021
- Winterfest challenges added to the files
- More Winterfest Item Shop skins
- Sgt Winter NPCs on the map
- More Creative Mythics
- Super Styles added to the files (one of them might have been teased in the loading screen bellow) pic.twitter.com/1DdMnXabGX
If Sgt Winters does make a festive return to Fortnite, then it does seem likely that we will be taking to the skies again. He delivered planes when he showed up all the way back in Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7, maybe it will be sleighs that we will be flying around in this time?
Fortnite Winterfest 2021 skins
We have skins added for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 and here are what has been added – which will you pick up first?
- Nog Ops
- Yuletide Ranger
- Yule Trooper
- Jolly Jammer
- PJ Patroller
- Cozy Commander
- Holly Jammer
- Bundles
- Grimbles
- Slushy Soldier
And then as part of the Frost Legends Pack, we also have:
- Snow Drift
- Snowheart
- Frost Broker
Fortnite Winterfest 2021 trailer
A Fortnite Winterfest 2021 trailer has not been released yet, but if one does then we will add it here. We don’t expect there to be one though, in all honesty – the event kicks off in two days so there likely would have been one by now if a trailer was planned. Maybe we’ll get a launch trailer though?
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.