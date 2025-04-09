If you're in that boat, then read on to find out when we expect Fortnite's next season to begin.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will likely begin on 3rd May 2025.

We think this is the most likely date as this is when the game is set to go into downtime following the end of Chapter 6 Season 2.

Epic Games is usually pretty swift with its updates, and new seasons often launch after only an hour or two of downtime.

That being said, we've seen sporadic issues and delays in the past, so it isn't totally out of the question that the next season could launch a day or two later.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

To nobody's surprise, it looks like Season 3 is set to be Star Wars-themed, with the season launching the day before Star Wars Day on 4th May.

It also looks like it's not going to be a particularly long season, reportedly lasting only around a month, similar to the mini seasons that ran near the ends of Chapters 4 and 5.

The season will reportedly last a mere 35 days, making it the shortest non-OG season Fortnite has ever had.

While this might be disappointing for fans who were hoping for a bunch of new content, this might actually spell good news in the long-run.

A shorter season, especially one as short as this, perhaps suggests that Epic Games is cooking up something big, and that Chapter 6 Season 4 will be a huge season for the game.

