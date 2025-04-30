Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is an upcoming animated show focusing on the dark underworld of the Star Wars universe.

As part of the upcoming Star Wars collaboration for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, the show will be debuting in the game before it makes its way to streaming services.

Star Wars Watch Party island will make its way into Fortnite where players can jump in and watch the first two episodes of Tales of the Underworld two full days before it hits Disney Plus.

This is the first event of its kind, with no TV show having previously debuted in a game before.

From 3pm BST on 2nd May 2025, players will be able to jump into the Watch Party island with the code 2124-6713-8076 and enjoy the first two episodes in a Star Wars-themed locale.

Anyone who watches both episodes will also net themselves the Asajj Ventress Loading Screen in-game, which is a boon, but not the only free item on offer as part of this update.

Any players who connect their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts will receive the First Order Stormtrooper Outfit, a Stormtrooper skin with both a regular and LEGO style.

The event is part of Fortnite's now-yearly Star Wars collaboration, where iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away head to the island for a few weeks to celebrate Star Wars Day on 4th May.

Along with the Tales of the Underworld premiere, the biggest addition will be Darth Jar Jar, a reference to a famous meme about everyone's favourite Gungan.

