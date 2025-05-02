So, if you're wondering what to expect when the servers go live, read on!

As previously mentioned, this update marks the start of Chapter 6 Season 3, dubbed 'Galactic Battle'.

To make things a bit easier to read, we'll split the new content up into sections, starting with…

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map changes

Four new POIs drop into the Galactic Battle map. Epic Games

The Fortnite map has received a makeover, receiving four new points of interest (POIs).

The Japan-themed Vader Samurai's Solitude will include a Darth Vader mini-boss to take down, while you'll find the Millennium Falcon at the Resistance Base POI.

Perhaps a bit less interesting are the First Order Base, which is manned by Stormtroopers, and the Outpost Enclave, controlled by the Rebels.

New lightsabers

The traditional lightsaber finds its way back into Fortnite. As well as previous mechanics like deflecting blaster bolts and increasing sprint speed, there are some wild new mechanics to check out.

Players can train with hologram Rey to earn a Blue Lightsaber, allowing them to use Force Push to shove everything in front of you.

Alternatively, players who train with Emperor Palpatine will receive the Red Lightsaber, which lets you use Force Lightning instead.

Lastly, if you miss the Force Saber Throw from last year, you can fight the Darth Vader Samurai mini-boss to take his lightsaber, allowing you to use it.

New weapons

If lightsabers aren't your cup of tea, Chapter 6 Season 3 comes with a whopping seven new blasters and three unvaulted blasters for you to check out.

These new blasters in Fortnite are:

DL-44 Blaster Pistol

CR-2 Blaster

ACP Scatter Blaster

BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster

DLT-19 Blaster Rifle

IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle

A280-CFE Blaster Rifle

DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (Unvaulted)

E-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)

F-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)

Like last year, all these blasters can overheat if you fire them for too long, so watch out!

Additionally, beyond the blasters, we've also got the new Thermal Imploder – a grenade-like item that forms a vacuum that sucks in and destroys nearby structures (and players).

New bosses

We've already spoken about Samurai Vader, but he's not the only boss available in this update.

Captain Phasma, commander of the First Order's Stormtroopers, can be fought in the First Order Base.

Defeating her will earn you Captain Phasma's F-11D Blaster and Phasma's Blaster Medallion, which increases how long you can fire blasters before they overheat.

New vehicles

Maybe the most exciting part of the update (for us, at least) is the new vehicles!

Players are now able to fly the iconic X-Wing and Imperial TIE Fighter in-game, blasting lasers at other ships and even players unlucky enough to be running around nearby.

New NPCs

Throughout the season, new NPCs will be popping in to provide you with some unique weapons and abilities.

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Mace Windu will all be joining the game on 8th May, while Chewbacca and his Wookiee Bowcaster join on 15th May.

Later additions include the Mandalorian on 22nd May, a Star Destroyer that you can fly yourself on 29th May, and a final showdown with Emperor Palpatine in 7th June's live event.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass

As well as all the new cosmetics, emotes and the like, there are some incredible skins being added in this season's Star Wars Battle Pass.

The highlight is certainly General Grievous, but don't miss out on the Apprentice Evie, Poe Dameron, Wookiee Team Leader and Emperor Palpatine skins too!

