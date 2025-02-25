Perhaps the star of this season, however, is Big Dill.

He's the anthropomorphic Pickle rapping the track Runamok in season's the trailer.

Want to rob a bank as a gangster pickle? Of course you do. Here's how.

All Fortnite skins in Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass

It's not just Sub Zero and Big Dill on offer. Let's take a look at the complete list of skins, and how to get them.

Cassidy Quinn

Fortnite.

Cassidy Quinn is unlocked automatically for battle pass holders.

You can unlock other styles on page 2 of the battle pass, and there's another one in the bonus track once you've completed it.

Fletcher Kane

Fortnite.

You can unlock this season's villain by completing page six of the battle pass.

There's a bonus one, too, called Full Moon Fletcher Kane, in the bonus track if you complete the battle pass.

Valentina

There are a few Valentina skins available; her first can be grabbed by finishing page seven of the battle pass, and Hazardous Valentina is on page eight.

And if you complete it to get to the bonus track, you'll find a bonus skin called Spectre Valentina.

Joss

Fortnite.

The first Joss skin is unlocked by completing page three of the battle pass. An extra skin called Gram Stain Joss is on page four, and there's yet another called Phthalo Blue Joss in the bonus track.

Big Dill

The skin of the star of this season is unlocked by completing page nine of the battle pass. Another style, called Chamoy Big Dill, is found on page ten.

The final style, called Dillinger the Gherk, is found in the bonus track.

Sub Zero

Perhaps the biggest draw for this season, however, is Mortal Kombat's Sub Zero. The first skin (Bi-Han) is on page thirteen of the battle pass. The second (MK3 style) skin is on page fourteen.

Like all the other characters, there might be one final skin in the bonus track. However, it's not currently, and might drop later in the season.

We'll update this page as soon as it does!

