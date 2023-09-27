If you've been playing as much as we have, performing fatalities at every opportunity, you've no doubt seen trophies (or achievements) popping up here and there.

Want to start taking trophy hunting seriously? There are 51 to collect. We'll help you out by listing every brutal action you'll need to take.

Full list of Mortal Kombat 1 trophies & achievements

Here's the complete list. Collect them all for a flawless victory...

Become A Ninja In No Time (Bronze) - Komplete The Basic Tutorial

(Bronze) - Komplete The Basic Tutorial Eye Of The TaiGore (Bronze) - Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice

(Bronze) - Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice Titan (Bronze) - Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents

(Bronze) - Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents Beaten And Broken (Bronze) - Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood

(Bronze) - Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood It Has Begun!!! (Bronze) - Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

(Bronze) - Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial Kontender (Bronze) - Play 5 Kombat League Sets

(Bronze) - Play 5 Kombat League Sets Karnage (Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Brutalities

(Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Brutalities Annihilation (Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities

(Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities Making Friends Is Easy (Bronze) - Use 10 Different Kameo Characters

(Bronze) - Use 10 Different Kameo Characters Puppet Master (Bronze) - Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters

(Bronze) - Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters Test Your Might (Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

(Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters So I Just Kill Stuff?? (Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

(Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Encounters Adventure Time (Bronze) - Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

(Bronze) - Komplete 25 Unique Encounters Buddy System (Bronze) - Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character

(Bronze) - Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character Where’s Blanche (Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop

(Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop Take And Deny (Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop

(Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop Ultimate Power (Bronze) - Use A Talisman

(Bronze) - Use A Talisman Talis-Mania (Bronze) - Use A Talisman 10 Times

(Bronze) - Use A Talisman 10 Times Running On Empty (Bronze) - Recharge A Talisman

(Bronze) - Recharge A Talisman So Krafty (Bronze) - Forge A Talisman

(Bronze) - Forge A Talisman Feeling Stronger (Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 5

(Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 5 Unstoppable (Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 10

(Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 10 Not So Big Now Are You?? (Bronze) - Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions

(Bronze) - Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions Who Da Boss?? (Bronze) - Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions

(Bronze) - Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions Always Accessorize (Bronze) - Equip A Relic

(Bronze) - Equip A Relic Kollector (Bronze) - Equip 3 Different Relics

(Bronze) - Equip 3 Different Relics The Mighty Have Fallen (Bronze) - Komplete A Titan Battle

(Bronze) - Komplete A Titan Battle ABACABB (Bronze) - Use A Key

(Bronze) - Use A Key Make Way, I’m Koming Through (Bronze) - Klear An Obstruction In Invasions

(Bronze) - Klear An Obstruction In Invasions Stop Hiding (Bronze) - Survive An Ambush

(Bronze) - Survive An Ambush Quest Master (Bronze) - Komplete 3 Daily Quests

(Bronze) - Komplete 3 Daily Quests Working Overtime (Bronze) - Komplete A Weekly Quest

(Bronze) - Komplete A Weekly Quest There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power (Bronze) - Use 10 Single Use Items

(Bronze) - Use 10 Single Use Items Witness Me!!! (Bronze) - Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module

(Bronze) - Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module A New Timeline (Silver) - Komplete 50% Of Story Mode

(Silver) - Komplete 50% Of Story Mode Who Was That??? (Silver) - Komplete Chapter 15 Twice

(Silver) - Komplete Chapter 15 Twice Deadly Assassin (Silver) - Perform 20 Different Fatalities

(Silver) - Perform 20 Different Fatalities Give A Koin (Silver) - Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine

(Silver) - Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine King Slayer (Silver) - Dethrone A King

(Silver) - Dethrone A King Rollin’ With My Krew (Silver) - Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters

(Silver) - Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters Juggernaut (Silver) - Reach Invasions Level 20

(Silver) - Reach Invasions Level 20 Vanquished (Silver) - Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season

(Silver) - Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season Made It Out Alive (Silver) - Komplete A Survival Encounter

(Silver) - Komplete A Survival Encounter Found You (Silver) - Unlock A Secret Fight

(Silver) - Unlock A Secret Fight High Score, Is That Good? (Silver) - Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers

(Silver) - Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers Happy Endings (Silver) - Unlock 10 Tower Endings

(Silver) - Unlock 10 Tower Endings Big Spender (Silver) - Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

(Silver) - Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency Total Disrespect (Silver) - Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match

(Silver) - Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match Thank You For Being A Fan!!! (Silver) - Watch The Kredits

(Silver) - Watch The Kredits What Just Happened?? (Gold) - Komplete 100% Of Story Mode

(Gold) - Komplete 100% Of Story Mode Kompletionist (Platinum) - Komplete All Trophies

