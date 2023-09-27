Mortal Kombat 1 trophy guide: Full list of trophies & achievements
Get (those trophies) over here!
Mortal Kombat 1, the soft reboot to the decades-old franchise, released earlier this month to the delight of critics and fans.
Our favourite kombatants have returned with a new look, and the gameplay has been embellished by the cool Kameo Fighters feature.
If you've been playing as much as we have, performing fatalities at every opportunity, you've no doubt seen trophies (or achievements) popping up here and there.
Want to start taking trophy hunting seriously? There are 51 to collect. We'll help you out by listing every brutal action you'll need to take.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Mortal Kombat 1 trophies & achievements
Here's the complete list. Collect them all for a flawless victory...
- Become A Ninja In No Time (Bronze) - Komplete The Basic Tutorial
- Eye Of The TaiGore (Bronze) - Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice
- Titan (Bronze) - Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents
- Beaten And Broken (Bronze) - Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood
- It Has Begun!!! (Bronze) - Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
- Kontender (Bronze) - Play 5 Kombat League Sets
- Karnage (Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Brutalities
- Annihilation (Bronze) - Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities
- Making Friends Is Easy (Bronze) - Use 10 Different Kameo Characters
- Puppet Master (Bronze) - Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters
- Test Your Might (Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
- So I Just Kill Stuff?? (Bronze) - Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
- Adventure Time (Bronze) - Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
- Buddy System (Bronze) - Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character
- Where’s Blanche (Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop
- Take And Deny (Bronze) - Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop
- Ultimate Power (Bronze) - Use A Talisman
- Talis-Mania (Bronze) - Use A Talisman 10 Times
- Running On Empty (Bronze) - Recharge A Talisman
- So Krafty (Bronze) - Forge A Talisman
- Feeling Stronger (Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 5
- Unstoppable (Bronze) - Reach Invasions Level 10
- Not So Big Now Are You?? (Bronze) - Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions
- Who Da Boss?? (Bronze) - Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions
- Always Accessorize (Bronze) - Equip A Relic
- Kollector (Bronze) - Equip 3 Different Relics
- The Mighty Have Fallen (Bronze) - Komplete A Titan Battle
- ABACABB (Bronze) - Use A Key
- Make Way, I’m Koming Through (Bronze) - Klear An Obstruction In Invasions
- Stop Hiding (Bronze) - Survive An Ambush
- Quest Master (Bronze) - Komplete 3 Daily Quests
- Working Overtime (Bronze) - Komplete A Weekly Quest
- There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power (Bronze) - Use 10 Single Use Items
- Witness Me!!! (Bronze) - Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module
- A New Timeline (Silver) - Komplete 50% Of Story Mode
- Who Was That??? (Silver) - Komplete Chapter 15 Twice
- Deadly Assassin (Silver) - Perform 20 Different Fatalities
- Give A Koin (Silver) - Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine
- King Slayer (Silver) - Dethrone A King
- Rollin’ With My Krew (Silver) - Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters
- Juggernaut (Silver) - Reach Invasions Level 20
- Vanquished (Silver) - Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season
- Made It Out Alive (Silver) - Komplete A Survival Encounter
- Found You (Silver) - Unlock A Secret Fight
- High Score, Is That Good? (Silver) - Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers
- Happy Endings (Silver) - Unlock 10 Tower Endings
- Big Spender (Silver) - Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
- Total Disrespect (Silver) - Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match
- Thank You For Being A Fan!!! (Silver) - Watch The Kredits
- What Just Happened?? (Gold) - Komplete 100% Of Story Mode
- Kompletionist (Platinum) - Komplete All Trophies
Get more from our Gaming experts: listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.