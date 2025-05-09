So, if you want to get your hands on the Mace Windu skin, we'll tell you what you need to know about when he's arriving.

Fortnite Mace Windu skin: When is Mace Windu coming to Fortnite?

According to reputable leaker SpushFNBR, the Mace Windu skin will release on 10th May 2025 at 1am BST.

For all you American players, that translates to 8pm ET on 9th May 2025 instead.

The Mace Windu Outfit will be purchasable from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Alternatively, you can get yourself the skin as part of a full bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks.

This full Mace Windu bundle will come with the following items:

Mace Windu Outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Mace's Model Interceptor Back Bling (300 V-Bucks)

Jedi Order Crest Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Training Droid Practice Emote (300 V-Bucks)

Wrap Windu (300 V-Bucks)

Bass Windu (800 V-Bucks)

We've already seen the skin and the Training Droid Practice Emote leaked, thanks to prominent leaker ShiinaBR.

But as they point out, the Mace Windu skin seems to be missing the most notable aspect of his character from the movies – his iconic purple lightsaber.

Reportedly, there will be a Mace Windu hologram that can be found during games, similar to the Rey hologram we've already seen.

Assuming the Windu hologram works the same way, we think it's likely that he will give players his purple lightsaber to use in matches by talking to him, but that's just speculation on our part.

