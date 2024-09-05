But in The Wreck, Waka tells Kay that he needs a Nav Computer for the Trailblazer’s Hyperdrive from an old ship, but Kay will first need to get a Class Eleven Power Core to get access.

Of course, before all of this, you will have needed to upgrade your Speeder to get the speed boat, which is also a requirement for the 60 metre long jump challenge.

But this is quite the quest, so let’s get straight to it!

More like this

How to get the Class Eleven Power Core in Star Wars Outlaws

This Power Core is located at an Imperial Compound found at the top left corner of the map. Fast travel to Jaunta’s Hope and use the Speeder to get the rest of the way.

As you approach the Comm Station, veer left and drive to a rocky cliff just in front of the Turbo Blaster.

Climb up the wall and sneak past the Stormtroopers and Imperial Officer guarding the gun.

Make a break to the north run alongside the next cliff face and avoid the sentries above.

Hug the wall and make your way up the path and avoid any patrols.

Follow the next cliff face towards the base until you get to a climbable one. Go up here and make sure you are crouched.

You will see the main entrance to the compound ahead of you guarded by an AT-ST and many Stormtroopers. To the left is an opening in the rock face with patrolling Viper Probe droids.

Avoiding the sightline of the AT-ST, sneak up to the long grass by the mouth of the entrance. Wait for the Droid to come and stop and sneak past it.

If you have a splicing kit, you can drop down and open the ventilation grate at the bottom. If not, veer left, and wait until the other Viper Probe Droid has flown away.

Using your Blaster’s Ion Module, you can knock out this droid and the other one patrolling the side of the cliff without alerting the base.

Make the jump across the gap, climb up the wall and you will see the base before you.

There is a point to swing your grappling hook from, but make sure to knock out the patrolling Stormtrooper making their rounds.

Once they’re down, swing into the base. In the centre of this platform is a spot for Kay to lower herself down, but it’s in direct line of sight of a Stormtrooper. Wait for your stun module to recharge, or use Nix to distract them and lower yourself down.

You are now in the engineering bay, and there are two Imperial technicians facing away from you. Use Nix to attack the one further away and knock out the one closer to you, then knock out the next one.

Use Nix to open the door that the technicians were facing and take the Power Core and then climb out.

If you didn’t knock out the Stormtrooper, it will go slow-motion and you can use the Blaster’s stun mode to knock them out.

Swing your way back across and go back to the entrance you came from. From a distance, use the Ion Module to knock out the Viper Probe Droid, call your Speeder and get out of there. You shouldn’t be chased.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get the nav-computer in The Wreck

Next, fly to the location marker on the map and it will take you to the mouth of a cave that has strong winds preventing you from entering.

To get in, use the speed boost on the Speeder and fly through to the end of the tunnels.

You will eventually come across a closed door. Insert the power core in the module left of the door, then use your Ion Module to power it with the power node left of that.

You’re now standing in front of the crashed High Republic Cruiser. Follow the path and climb up until you get to the spot to the right of the engine.

Grapple hook your way up, and then swing across the gap that is on your left.

You will need to swing again and then climb across the broken exterior of the ship until you get to a spot with a small gap.

Squeeze through and then jump the gap in front of you. Go right and climb up the small wall and then jump the gap to your right and climb up.

Turn right and swing across the gap with your grappling hook and walk through until you get to a spot to grapple down.

Go all the way down and then the floor will collapse with Kay sliding down. Follow the hallway and swing across the gap onto the climbable wall.

Traverse right and jump onto the next handholds and up into the ship.

Once inside, go straight until you reach the edge and then right up the fallen walkway until you get to a partially open door. Use your Ion Module to power up the power node and go through.

Jump across to the climbable wall, traverse to the left and then continue climbing up, where you will see another closed door.

This door has two power nodes which you need to use your blaster’s Ion Module on.

Follow the path and drop down and you will find yourself in the reactor room.

Go to the right and climb up the wall, traverse left and pull yourself up to the next platform.

Walk to the end of this platform and jump across to the handhold. Traverse left around this until you’re at the next gangwalk.

Walk along and the platform will collapse, causing Kay to slide down. You need to time your jump right and take it to the next walkway. You will make the jump if you leave it to the last second.

To your right are three hanging platforms. Jump across these to the last one and then look at the wall directly to your left, where you will see some handholds. Jump across and then traverse along to get to where the rock face is visible with light pouring in.

Lower yourself down to the next section and walk through the hallway. The elevator to the bridge will be on your right, but it is currently inactive. Walk to the end of the hallway, turn right and lower yourself down.

Go left through the door and onto the walkway. Follow the walkway on the right until it collapses and causes you to slide down.

Walk around to the other side of the reactor core until you get to a platform jutting out.

Lower yourself down, and walk over to the reactor. Flip the switch and go to the right where a ladder has lowered.

Climb up and walk around until the next climbable section. Climb up, then run around until you get to a terminal. Interact with it and then panels will open on the reactor. These will open and close, so you need to jump up and traverse along it before they shut.

Jump up and traverse right until the end and then jump across to a climbable section. Repeat the same action but going left and then pull yourself up.

Flip the switch and this will be the reactor core fully powered up.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

A platform will stick out, and you need to leap from it to the platform below and then swing across the gap. Follow the walkway to the door, turn right and follow the hallway until you get to the now powered-up lift to your right.

Take the lift, follow the corridor and then interact with the computer on your left. Once the dialogue is finished, turn right and go through the open door, then swing across the gap in the platform.

Go through the open door, turn left and then right. In this room, there is a destroyed wall you can walk through to your left. Go through and you will be met with two lifts.

Go to the end of the room and shoot the power module above the closed door to bring the right-hand lift down. Get on and then shoot the power module to lift it back up again.

Once it’s stopped, jump across to the other lift and shoot the power module next to it.

Once at the top, leap across to the platform down below.

Here, there is machinery that closes very quickly. Wait until they start to open again and run through, then climb up the wall at the end to the next platform.

Here, you need to jump onto the same machinery when they are closed. Hop from one to the next and then onto a climbable wall. Climb up until you reach the next level.

From here, turn right and walk until you get to a small gap and squeeze through.

You are now in the ship’s bridge. Run across to the nav station directly in front of you and interact with it. You need to give yourself permission first, though, so after this, run to the other side and interact with that computer.

Once you do, two Zerek Besh agents will enter the room. Crouch behind the computer and wait until the agent on the left is next to an explosive barrel. Shoot the barrel and then take out the agent who is on your right flank.

After this, head over to the first computer terminal and get the nav computer.

This will trigger a cutscene where Kay mashes the controls, causing the ship to leer and break up.

After the cutscene, run straight ahead and jump the gap. Keep running and then the floor will collapse, causing Kay to slide down.

Get up, turn right and enter the room. Two Zerek Besh agents are standing next to an explosive barrel directly ahead of you on the next floor up. Shoot the barrel and then proceed to the doorway to the left.

Go through the door and keep running until the ceiling ahead collapses, and then go through a gap to your right and past the blockage.

After this, another cutscene will play, and you will end up sliding out the engine of the cruiser back to where we first entered the wreck.

Hop on your Speeder and drive or fast-travel back to the landing pad at Mirogana and board the Trailblazer, where another cutscene will play, concluding The Wreck.

And that’s that! You’ll now be free to leave Toshara and explore the rest of the Core Worlds.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.