At least while Kay stumbles through the galaxy, you’ll have a stellar soundtrack that scores this entry in the Star Wars timeline.

But that’s quite enough from us! Read on to see how and where to perform a 60 metre speeder jump in Star Wars Outlaws!

Star Wars Outlaws 60 metre jump location

Star Wars Outlaws. Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

After you have completed Selo’s quest and unlocked the speed boost, the 60 metre jump challenge becomes available - and a good spot to complete it can be found just west of Kadua Village in a river valley.

More like this

We’ve highlighted where in the screenshot of the map above. As you can see, it’s a short drive from Selo’s workshop as well.

Once you get there, there is a jump ramp that follows the mouth of a cave. On the run-up to your jump, watch out for any speeders that go by, as you can easily crash into them.

You will want to use your boost for this jump, too, when you’re closer to the ramp. The drop is big enough to let you get some distance, but not so big Kay will be flung off her speeder.

Once you land the jump, Kay will unlock the ability to perform a small jump on her speeder - which is great for hopping over obstacles.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.