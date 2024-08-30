After a brief intro on Canto (the casino planet you'll remember fondly from The Last Jedi), our hero Kay Vess crash-lands on Toshara and stays there for 100 years. Or that's how it starts to feel, anyway.

If you've been exploring Toshara for hours and feel ready to leave for other planets like Tatooine or Kijimi, you might start to wonder, how the frack do I get off this rock?

Read on to find out, or watch the video explainer above!

How to leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws

To leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to progress the main story until you complete the mission entitled 'Hyperspace'.

In Kay's Journal (found in the menu), the main story quest is always at the top of a list in a bigger font than the rest.

To get to the Hyperspace mission and get your butt off of Toshara, these are the main quests you need to see through:

Crashed

Underworld

New Tricks

False Flag

The Wreck

Hyperspace

In the False Flag mission, you will briefly leave the planet, but only to visit an Imperial space station nearby.

After that spacefaring sojourn, you'll be sent back to Toshara, where you'll stay until the Hyperspace mission.

For more details on the steps along the way, keep reading or check out the video below from our gaming YouTube channel.

Star Wars Outlaws Toshara guide

Below are all the quests you have to complete, along with a rough guide of what to do in order to leave Toshara and start exploring the rest of the galaxy:

Underworld

After crash-landing on Toshara, Kay meets Waka, who will need components to fix the Trailblazer

Waka will send you on your way to Mirogana to start your search

Make your way through the city to Makal's Gambling Parlour to speak to Gorak

The guards won't let you see Gorak, so you need to sneak in, but he won't be happy to see you

Once kicked out, Danka will introduce themselves and give Kay her first mission. You can look at all your quests in the Journal tab

This first quest, Underworld, sees you sneaking through Pyke territory to steal data

Return to Danka and she will introduce you to Eleera of the Crimson Dawn, who gives Kay new fuel injectors

New Tricks

Danka's next quest requires you to buy an Ion Casing blaster part from this merchant, but it's free of charge

Afterwards, you need to steal another blaster component from either the Pykes or Crimson Dawn

Next, upgrade your Blaster then head to the Hutt Cartel Storehouse, steal the transponder and return to Danka

False Flag

Head to Jaunta's Hope, speak to Waka and repair the Trailblazer's engines

Next, Eleera will give you a mission which sends you out into Toshara Orbit

Once in orbit, travel to the cargo ship, fight the pirates and retrieve the cargo

Next, fly to the Imperial Refuelling Station. TIE Fighters will escort you in

Once inside the station, you need to sneak your way through to find some data

You'll have to decide who to frame and then escape with Bosnok

The Mechanic

After False Flag, you will return to Toshara where you need to find a mechanic called Selo to upgrade your Speeder

Head to Kadua village and speak with the wind farmers, who point you in Selo’s direction

Once you've found Selo, she won't upgrade the Speeder until you return the Atmospheric Accelerator

This is found in the Wind Harvester, and requires some platforming to get it

Once you return, Selo will upgrade your Speeder with a speed boost, something required for a later quest

The Wreck

Next, you need to head to an Imperial Compound to steal a Class Eleven Power Core

Afterwards, Waka will direct you to a crash site that requires the speed boost to access

You then have to make your way through the crashed ship to find a nav-computer for the Trailblazer's hyperdrive

Here, you'll meet your two new pals, Jaylen Vrax and ND-5, who offer Kay a job

Hyperspace

After the cutscene, speak to ND-5 and take off

ND-5 will install the nav computer, bringing the hyperdrive online

Once online, you can jump to Kijimi, Akiva or Tatooine. The choice is yours!

You can zoom out the map at any time to see all the systems you can travel to

If you've done all that, the galaxy is now your oyster! Get out there and have fun.

