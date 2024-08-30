How to leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws: First planet quest explained
Ready to take off?
Bicycles for children are one thing, but nobody likes training wheels when it comes to video games.
And in this week's big new game, Star Wars Outlaws, you might find yourself stuck on its tutorial planet — the beautiful but somewhat barren Toshara — for quite a long time.
After a brief intro on Canto (the casino planet you'll remember fondly from The Last Jedi), our hero Kay Vess crash-lands on Toshara and stays there for 100 years. Or that's how it starts to feel, anyway.
If you've been exploring Toshara for hours and feel ready to leave for other planets like Tatooine or Kijimi, you might start to wonder, how the frack do I get off this rock?
Read on to find out, or watch the video explainer above!
How to leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws
To leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to progress the main story until you complete the mission entitled 'Hyperspace'.
In Kay's Journal (found in the menu), the main story quest is always at the top of a list in a bigger font than the rest.
To get to the Hyperspace mission and get your butt off of Toshara, these are the main quests you need to see through:
- Crashed
- Underworld
- New Tricks
- False Flag
- The Wreck
- Hyperspace
In the False Flag mission, you will briefly leave the planet, but only to visit an Imperial space station nearby.
After that spacefaring sojourn, you'll be sent back to Toshara, where you'll stay until the Hyperspace mission.
For more details on the steps along the way, keep reading or check out the video below from our gaming YouTube channel.
Star Wars Outlaws Toshara guide
Below are all the quests you have to complete, along with a rough guide of what to do in order to leave Toshara and start exploring the rest of the galaxy:
Underworld
- After crash-landing on Toshara, Kay meets Waka, who will need components to fix the Trailblazer
- Waka will send you on your way to Mirogana to start your search
- Make your way through the city to Makal's Gambling Parlour to speak to Gorak
- The guards won't let you see Gorak, so you need to sneak in, but he won't be happy to see you
- Once kicked out, Danka will introduce themselves and give Kay her first mission. You can look at all your quests in the Journal tab
- This first quest, Underworld, sees you sneaking through Pyke territory to steal data
- Return to Danka and she will introduce you to Eleera of the Crimson Dawn, who gives Kay new fuel injectors
New Tricks
- Danka's next quest requires you to buy an Ion Casing blaster part from this merchant, but it's free of charge
- Afterwards, you need to steal another blaster component from either the Pykes or Crimson Dawn
- Next, upgrade your Blaster then head to the Hutt Cartel Storehouse, steal the transponder and return to Danka
False Flag
- Head to Jaunta's Hope, speak to Waka and repair the Trailblazer's engines
- Next, Eleera will give you a mission which sends you out into Toshara Orbit
- Once in orbit, travel to the cargo ship, fight the pirates and retrieve the cargo
- Next, fly to the Imperial Refuelling Station. TIE Fighters will escort you in
- Once inside the station, you need to sneak your way through to find some data
- You'll have to decide who to frame and then escape with Bosnok
The Mechanic
- After False Flag, you will return to Toshara where you need to find a mechanic called Selo to upgrade your Speeder
- Head to Kadua village and speak with the wind farmers, who point you in Selo’s direction
- Once you've found Selo, she won't upgrade the Speeder until you return the Atmospheric Accelerator
- This is found in the Wind Harvester, and requires some platforming to get it
- Once you return, Selo will upgrade your Speeder with a speed boost, something required for a later quest
The Wreck
- Next, you need to head to an Imperial Compound to steal a Class Eleven Power Core
- Afterwards, Waka will direct you to a crash site that requires the speed boost to access
- You then have to make your way through the crashed ship to find a nav-computer for the Trailblazer's hyperdrive
- Here, you'll meet your two new pals, Jaylen Vrax and ND-5, who offer Kay a job
Hyperspace
- After the cutscene, speak to ND-5 and take off
- ND-5 will install the nav computer, bringing the hyperdrive online
- Once online, you can jump to Kijimi, Akiva or Tatooine. The choice is yours!
- You can zoom out the map at any time to see all the systems you can travel to
If you've done all that, the galaxy is now your oyster! Get out there and have fun.
