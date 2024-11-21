You can check out the whole video above, or head over to the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel and you’ll find it there as well. It’s a long one, but we think that fans of the game will really enjoy it.

We start off talking about the structure of the game and the planets that it takes you to. "Nar Shaddaa is a bucket list item," Khavari admits, referring to the crime-ridden planet that is mentioned but not visited in the game.

The topic of virtual tourism comes up, with visiting the Lars Homestead on Tatooine being a prime example. Are there Easter eggs hidden in the galaxy that people haven’t found yet? On that, Khavari teased, "There's a few things that I think remain to be discovered."

When I mentioned the Reddit threads trying to locate Ben Kenobi’s hut in the game, Khavari replied with reverence, "The Reddit community has been amazing, and so they know, we look at all that stuff, and we love seeing the passion, the feedback, the ideas, it's been awesome."

We then got to talking about some of the game’s biggest moments, including the heart-wrenching section where Nix and Kay are split up.

Khavari said that, as soon as the central duo had been created, "I knew we had to take Nix away from Kay in a really heartbreaking way, and I was like, 'This is going to be painful.'"

We also talk about the mission where ND-5 turns against Kay (against his own will), and the surprise twist that Rico is joining the crew, and the surprise twist about Jaylen and Sliro being brothers.

And how did the memorable showdown between Sliro and Darth Vader come about?

In Khavari’s words: "Right from the beginning, I just had this thought, this image in my head of… So often we see Darth Vader hurting folks with the Force, physically, right? The Force choke, or that kind of thing. And so, the idea was, well, 'Let's see him destroy everything but the person.'"

Teasing the Wild Card DLC that launches today, Khavari said, "It's really meant to be that Star Wars casino fantasy come to life. And so, Kay goes on this journey, where she's taking part in a massive Sabacc tournament on this luxury cruiser.

"And look who happens to be competing in the same tournament, Lando Calrissian. And they both have competing agendas in this thing. So, there's a whole lot of new characters, beyond Lando, and the feeling of going on to that cruiser is the best. So, I'm just excited for people to play it."

On the topic of what could come next for Kay after the DLCs have run their course, Khavari said, "What can I say? My brain is so focused on post-launch, to be honest, right now.

"We're actually shooting scenes for our [second] DLC, The Pirate's Fortune DLC, which has been announced, with Hondo, like, right now, so that's where my brain's at.

"I mean, I'd love to see more Kay. There's no question. But yeah, that's where my head's at."

Whatever the future might hold, we’ll be sure to keep you updated! And we’d like to extend a massive thank you to Navid Khavari for being so generous with his time and his insight.

