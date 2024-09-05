As we discovered in our Star Wars Outlaws review, it's not a perfect game by any means, but Sabacc is one of its highlights and we could easily spend hours chasing Pure Sabacc. It should be noted that the version found in Outlaws is actually known as "Kessel Sabacc" and is a simplified version of Sabacc as we have known in Star Wars yore.

If you get good at it, it's a great way to earn some extra cash to buy new upgrades and outfits.

But, you are probably banging your head trying to figure out how to play the darn thing so we won't keep you. Read (or watch) on to see how to become the best Sabacc player in the Core Worlds!

How to win Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

In Sabacc, you want to have the lowest possible hand value, zero, known as Sabacc in a two-card hand with a card each from the Sand or Blood suit with the value of your hand being dictated by subtracting the lower value from the higher one.

In Sabacc, you will need a buy-in which will increase when playing against more experienced players

You have four card piles to draw from, a known or random Sand card and a random or known Blood card. Drawing a card costs one token

You should usually opt to remove the card with the highest value as you have a better chance of winning the closer you are to zero

There are a few special cards to choose from, such as the Imposter and Sylops cards.

Imposter cards take on the value of a dice roll at the end of a round. A Sylop card will match the value of the other card. Two Sylop cards is 'True Sabacc' and is the best hand in the game.

If you finish a round with a Sylop card and a numerical card, this is known as 'Sylop Sabacc'.

Keep an eye on what cards the other players are drawing as it will clue you in on their hand.

If you are happy with your hand, you can pass your turn by selecting 'Stand'.

If you lose, you will lose any taxed chips. If you get Sabacc, you gain them back.

You are taxed the difference between your two cards. If your hand was a five and four, you would be taxed one token, for instance.

Shift Tokens are effect cards which can save you Draw Tokens, refund spent Tokens or tax them from other players.

Shift Tokens can be played by your opponents, too.

To gain an advantage, you can send Nix to peek at other players' hands, but you can get caught which will arouse suspicion. If players become too suspicious, you will be temporarily banned from the table.

As you continue to play the game, you will unlock more abilities and Shift Tokens to use throughout.

