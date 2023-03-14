The game was revealed in 2022 to some rave reviews thanks to its slick souls-like combat and fully realised dark and beautiful universe.

Another day means another souls-like game, and this time it’s Pinocchio getting that masocore treatment. Lies of P from developer NEOWIZ has a release date landing later this year, and we can’t wait to traverse and battle our way through its dark Belle Époque world.

We can’t help but be reminded of Bloodborne when we look at the gothic world and creepy enemies in this game. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that some inspiration was taken from the FromSoftware PS4 classic.

With the ability to combine weapons and a neat-sounding lying feature complete with multiple endings, the Lies of P release date can’t come soon enough.

Here is everything you need to know about the Pinocchio souls-like Lies of P, including its release window, pre-order information, gameplay and story details, plus what platforms and consoles it’s available on. You’ll even find a trailer at the end of the page to see the game in action.

Lies of P is scheduled to release in August 2023. Sadly, no finalised date has been revealed by the development team. Although it’s a shame we don’t know exactly when in August we’ll be playing the game, it’s nice to know that it will be in August, at least.

Of course, we’ll update this page with the specific release date as soon as it’s confirmed.

Can I pre-order Lies of P?

You can pre-order Lies of P on GAME for £69.99. As we get closer to its August 2023 release date, the price may go down.

You can also wishlist the game on Steam if you prefer PC gaming.

Which consoles and platforms can play Lies of P?

Lies of P is available to buy and play on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Sorry, Switch fans, it looks as though this one will be missing on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

On Xbox, Lies of P is a day-one Game Pass release. Subscribers will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Lies of P gameplay and story details

In Lies of P, you play as Pinocchio and you need to find Mr Geppetto He’s in the city — a city "overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust" in which you will need to battle with, and lie to, everything in Pinocchio’s quest to become human.

This dark and combat-heavy retelling of the classic fairytale has you fighting creepy critters and automatons in the fallen city of Krat. The city’s design is inspired by the European Belle Époque era of the late 19th/early 20th century.

It all looks a little Bloodborne-esque and that’s only a good thing. This isn’t a straight FromSoftware rip-off, though.

You will be able to combine weapons to craft some unique and powerful arms for Pinocchio to wield. A special skill system allows you to change parts of Pinocchio’s body with combat-ready enhancements and other useful upgrades.

Perhaps most interesting of all, though, is the game’s lying system. Throughout the game, it seems as though you will be given quests in which you need to lie to different people. The lies you make will alter the story. There are multiple endings, you know.

Is there a Lies of P trailer?

Yes! There is a Lies of P trailer. Check out the release month trailer below to see the game in action:

