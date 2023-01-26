Based on the newest look at the game, it’ll be worth the wait, with stunning life-like visuals, intense racing action, and tonnes of customisation and unlockables. It could be the racing sim fan’s dream game.

The new Forza Motorsport game, confusingly not actually titled Forza Motorsport 8, has a release date scheduled but it is a vague one. Unfortunately, even after the most recent Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct , we are still no closer to a finalised release date for the game and instead have been given a window.

If you can’t wait for Forza Motorsport 8 and want to see what Turn 10 has up its sleeves, you’re in the right place. Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the Xbox Series X Forza including gameplay details, pre-order information, and how to watch a trailer.

There is a Forza Motorsport release window, with the eighth game in the series set to release sometime in 2023.

Hopefully, we learn its finalised release date sooner rather than later. We will, of course, update this page with official information when it is confirmed.

Can I pre-order Forza Motorsport 8?

Even though it is without a release date, you can pre-order Forza Motorsport on GAME for £69.99.

Please bear in mind that this is likely a placeholder pre-order (given that it doesn't show a box art or release date) and that the price may get cheaper as we near the eventual release date. For now, some fans might prefer to hold off on a pre-order until we know when it releases.

Which consoles and platforms can play Forza Motorsport 8?

The new Forza Motorsport is releasing on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It’s set to become one of the few Series X/S games that is not also on Xbox One. Sorry, Xbox One players, but it might be time to upgrade.

In better news, the game will release on Game Pass on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will come out on day one through the subscription service. Given Forza Horizon 4 and 5 are both available on Steam, we’d be surprised if Forza 8 doesn’t release on the platform too.

Forza Motorsport 8 gameplay details

The new Forza Motorsport will bring you more of the thrills and spills of Forza racing you know and love but with stupidly detailed life-like and colourful graphics. It’s staggering how pretty this game looks.

Car enthusiasts will love to know that, from launch, there will be over 500 cars to collect, race, and customise. Over 100 of these cars are all-new for the latest Forza.

Those customisation options? There are over 800 upgrades to equip to your cars to improve performance in a huge number of ways. The possibilities are near-endless.

The game also promises the most realistic paint, reflection details, and damage and dirt build-up throughout racing. At least, it’s probably the best and most detailed we’ve ever seen. Paint thickness, chipping, and directionality have been simulated across each and every car model, for goodness' sake!

In terms of the actual racing, it has been revealed that the game will launch with 20 environments built from the ground up. This includes a mixture of fan-favourite locations and five brand-new-to-series locations with Kyalami in South Africa named.

One of the main upgrades to races is fully dynamic time of day and weather effects. These are a first for the series. Given how fun these dynamic effects can be in the likes of Dirt 5, it’s nice to see the feature added to Forza. Another upgrade is changes made to the physics simulation. Cars should drive better than they ever did before in the series.

Is there a Forza Motorsport 8 trailer?

Yes! There is a Forza Motorsport 8 trailer. The nearly seven-minute-long trailer below showcases the game’s gorgeous visuals, dynamic weather effects, and more. It’s well worth a watch:

