Since Xbox bought Bethesda, the two gaming companies have treated us to a number of online showcases, and today's one is particularly exciting, promising to give us our best look yet at the hotly anticipated Bethesda sci-fi RPG named Starfield .

Despite E3 2023 being cancelled, this summer is already proving to be a busy time for gaming announcements. We've already had the PlayStation Showcase and Summer Game Fest , and tonight we'll be tuning in for the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct from Microsoft/Bethesda.

If you want to tune in, keep on reading for all of the key details on how and where (and when) to watch the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct here in the UK.

When is the Xbox and Starfield showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct are both taking place on Sunday 11th June 2023, with the former leading directly into the latter.

Xbox figurehead Phil Spencer and Bethesda icon Todd Howard are expected to take to the stage and show off their latest wares from across the business(es).

What is the UK start time for the Xbox and Starfield showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase will start at 6pm BST on 11th June, from a UK time zone perspective, so you'll want to get yourself settled and comfy before then.

The Starfield Direct will follow on directly from the Xbox Games Showcase, but Microsoft has not provided a precise time at which one show will end and the other begin. If you only want to see Starfield, we'd predict that 7pm BST is probably a safe time to tune in.

How to watch the Xbox and Starfield showcase in the UK

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct right here, with the show(s) being streamed on the official Xbox YouTube channel. We've embedded the feed right here, so you just have to click into the player at 6pm BST:

If you have any trouble with that feed, the stream is also being shown on Xbox's Twitch and Facebook pages. On Twitch, there's also an option to watch it with ASL (American Sign Language).

What to expect from the Xbox and Starfield showcase

Microsoft has described the Xbox Games Showcase like so: "Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world. This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass."

Of course, fans will be hoping to hear more about far-off Xbox games like Fable, Avowed, Elder Scrolls 6 and The Outer Worlds 2, but only time will exactly what Spencer has up his sleeve this time. One thing's for sure, though — we'll probably need to update our big list of video game release dates after the show!

The Bethesda portion of the evening has been teased thusly: "Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information." Count us in for that!

