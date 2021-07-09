The Outer Worlds 2 release date: Trailer and latest news

One of the biggest announcements to come out of E3 2021 was the reveal that The Outer Worlds 2 was officially on the way – even if we didn’t get much more information than that.

Advertisement

It’s great news regardless though as the first game, while being a little on the short side, was great fun and there was obvious potential for the series to evolve over time, with so many ways the developers could take it.

Here’s what we know so far about the game, including when we think we will get to play.

The Outer Worlds 2 release date

We don’t know yet but it is early in development which means it will be some way off. We doubt we will see it until late 2023 at the earliest but 2024 is not out of the question either. At least it is coming though, right?

Read more:

Can I pre-order The Outer Worlds 2?

Just because the game is some way away and we do not have a release date does not always mean it is too early to pre-order and you can secure this game for a day one delivery at GAME who have it for £59.99.

And remember that when you pre-order, you get the game at the lowest price it will drop to for that retailer so it is definitely worth getting that order locked in early.

Which consoles will The Outer Worlds 2 be released on?

Microsoft now owns Obsidian Entertainment which means that The Outer Worlds 2, and any future games the studio make, will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. The first was also available on PlayStation and later the Nintendo Switch but that won’t be the case for the sequel.

And if you are a member of game pass then you will not need to spend an extra penny as the game will be included as a day one release and you will even be able to install it ahead of time so you will be able to play it the second it goes live!

What is The Outer Worlds 2 about?

Normally this where we would give all the juicy details about the story and the gameplay changes but, as you can see from the trailer (below), they really have not given as much to go on – anything other than the name, which could still change, remains a mystery at the moment.

To hazard a guess, we would say that the story will likely be much longer this time as the 12 or so hours the first took to complete was deemed to be a tad short. But everything else so far remains unknown. As for when we could expect to hear more, don’t count on it being any time soon.

It is almost certain that the Xbox panel at E3 2022 will reveal more but that is a long way off – we can’t see much being said before then though.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer

We have a trailer – just don’t expect to learn a huge amount from it. This is the teaser we had shown during the Xbox E3 2021 presentation and here it is for you to check out. It really does not give much away but, in typical Outer Worlds style, it is very funny.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.