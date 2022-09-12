The game's creative director Stéphane Boudon has said: "Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a tribute to the franchise, and notably to the original game. We are bringing a modern take on the iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay experience, as well as a deep dive into the rituals and tenets of the Hidden Ones, something we think both longtime and new fans alike will be eager to play."

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next game in the highly popular history-hopping action franchise, with the release date window already lined up.

So, what do we know about the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date, and what other details are available regarding its story, setting and platforms? Keep on reading and we'll dive into all that and more.

When is the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date?

The Assassin's Creed Mirage release date will occur in 2023, Ubisoft has confirmed, with this rather broad release window being announced alongside the game's initial reveal trailer.

The product page on the website of the GAME retail store is listing 31st December 2023 as the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date, but that seems to be a placeholder rather than anything concrete.

If we had to guess, we'd predict that the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date will fall in the second half of next year, allowing Ubisoft to share promo materials at E3 and Gamescom before releasing the game in time for Christmas. We'll let you know when a date is confirmed, though.

Can I pre-order Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Pre-orders have indeed begun for Assassin's Creed Mirage, even though Amazon seems to have temporarily run out of stock for the physical copies.

Over at GAME, you can order the Standard Edition for £44.99 or the Deluxe Edition for £49.99, and there's also a Collector's Edition priced at £129.99 that comes with a figurine, a steelbook case and other goodies.

It's also worth noting that everyone who pre-orders the game will get access to an extra quest called The Forty Thieves, which will apparently allow players to "uncover the mysteries of Ali Baba's legendary cave".

Which consoles and platforms can play Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and PC, with the PC release spanning across the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

If you were hoping to see Assassin's Creed Mirage on Nintendo Switch, then, it would be wise not to hold your breath, although it isn't unheard of for AC games to get ported onto Switch years after their original release.

Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay and story details

The official press bumf tells us that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set "in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age".

The main playable character will be Basim Ibn Is’ha, who returning players will remember from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. He's been described as "a singular street thief with a mysterious past, who will join the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers".

The developers from Ubisoft Bordeaux have promised to deliver "a narrative-driven action-adventure experience with an intriguing coming-of-age storyline, charismatic protagonists, a majestic open city and modernised legacy gameplay focusing on parkour, stealth and assassinations".

Assassin's Creed Mirage cast

Lee Majdoub and Shohreh Aghdashloo, key stars in the Assassin's Creed Mirage cast. Getty

It's been revealed that Carlo Rota, who voiced Basim in AC Valhalla, is not returning to the role for Mirage.

In the Assassin's Creed Mirage cast, the role of Basim will instead be played by Lee Majdoub, who you might recognise from his supporting role in the Sonic the Hedgehog films (he plays Agent Stone, Robotnik's BFF).

We also know that a new character called Roshan will appear as a mentor figure to Basim, with the role being played by Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, The Flight Attendant, Arcane).

Is there an Assassin's Creed Mirage trailer?

There is indeed a trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage doing the rounds online at the moment. Its a CGI teaser, as opposed to an extended look at proper in-game footage, but it still gives you a good impression of what Ubisoft is aiming for here. While you wait for the Assassin's Creed Mirage release date to arrive in 2023, this should go some way to tiding you over:

