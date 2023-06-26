The game was saved until the end of the latest Nintendo Direct, and wowed us all with its wondrous world that offers what looks to be one of the more unique Mario experiences of recent years.

The first 2D mainline entry in the series since 2012, it’s been a long time coming for some side-scrolling platforming action from everyone’s favourite Italian plumber (except for Luigi of course), and we don’t know about you, but we’re pretty excited for it. We have compiled everything you need to know about the Super Mario Bros Wonder release date, pre-order, latest news and trailers.

It’s great to see that we’re going to get at least a few more Mario games before Nintendo unveils what their Nintendo Switch Pro might be, and hopefully we’ll get to bring all our own games along for the ride too. So without further ado, read on to find out everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder!

Super Mario Bros Wonder will release on 20th October 2023. This is on the same day as Spider-Man 2, so if you’re a fan of both you might be hard-pressed which one to choose.

In fact, the whole of Autumn is shaping up to be a pretty densely packed release window, with games like Mortal Kombat 1, Detective Pikachu Returns and Hogwarts Legacy all coming to the Switch. Be sure to check out the 2023s game releases to plan what you want play ahead of time!

If there are any delays – which are exceedingly rare for Nintendo games – we will be sure to let you know of any developments, so check back in with us.

Can I pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder?

Super Mario Bros Wonder is available for pre-order right now from GAME for £49.99. There doesn’t appear to be any sort of pre-order exclusive such as cosmetics or additional content as of yet, but if any announcements are made we will update you.

If you are looking for something more immediate, then it would be most prudent of you to check out the best Nintendo Switch games to play right now, which features big games and collections such as Bioshock: The Collection, Hades and Super Mario Odyssey, which should be more than enough alone to keep you going until October.

Which consoles and platforms can play Super Mario Bros Wonder?

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive – to the surprise of no one. Given that Mario is the most successful console mascot of all time, Nintendo isn’t going to stop keeping him to themselves any time soon.

And who could blame them? Mario Kart 8 alone has sold 53.79 million units on the Switch alone without accounting for the Wii U version. 6.3 million of those were sold between April and December of 2022 - and this is from a game that launched in 2017.

With over 125 million Switches sold, holding Mario near and dear is clearly working for Nintendo.

Super Mario Bros Wonder gameplay and story details

Perhaps the most important thing to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder is that Mario has a new power-up that turns him into an elephant, which lets you launch the Goombas beyond the horizon.

If that alone wasn’t enough to convince you, there are also new Wonder Flowers that, upon being touched, bend the world around you in many different ways. Pipes can come alive, enemies can suddenly flood the screen, and characters can change how they look - all of which can completely change the gameplay.

One such transformation was Mario becoming extremely tall and stomping on an impossibly long Goomba.

You’ll be able to play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Princess Daisy and of course, Yoshi. There’s also a four-player local co-op to enjoy, though Nintendo notes that “additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately”. It hasn’t stated if this is going to be something unique to the game or something that will just require some extra controllers.

If the latter is the case, then see about picking up some of the best Switch accessories.

Is there a Super Mario Bros Wonder trailer?

Yes, the Super Mario Bros Wonder trailer was revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct and we’ve included it down below for you to see the game in all its wormy-pipe glory.

As you can see, the Wonder Flowers do some pretty whacky stuff that will, no doubt, offer many new gameplay scenarios for us to play through - either on our own or with some friends.

The gameplay is looking exceptionally tight and we would expect no less from a 2D Mario game. We can definitely see ourselves putting many hours into it trying to find all the secrets and get a 100% completion rate on this one.

