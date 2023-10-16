This wasn't the case though, only leading to more chaos with actor Mick Wingert having to come out and deny that he's taken up the role of Mario.

It's been a confusing time, for sure. Finally, months after Charles Martinet announced that he would be retiring from the Mario role, we have a new name. And it's quite an unexpected one at that.

Who voices Mario in Super Mario Bros Wonder?

The new voice of Mario has been confirmed as Kevin Afghani.

It was confirmed by the voice actor himself on 13th October 2023. He said: "Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!"

Afghani will also voice Mario's brother, Luigi.

Where might you know the new Mario actor from?

Kevin Afghani has six credits to his name, according to IMDB. Genshin Impact fans will know him as Arnold, while he also played Raditz in the Dragon Ball R&R TV series. Other appearances include the Secret History of Cuphead, Anime Penguin: Red Snow and the Channel 4 mini-series Mashed.

An American voice actor, Afghani has only been active in the industry since 2018, so to land the voice of one the most recognisable characters in the world is pretty huge.

Whether or not this is just for Super Mario Bros Wonder or further games featuring the plumber going forward is yet to be seen. We'd assume Afghani will be around for a while, though, considering Martinet's tenure.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to launch on 20th November 2023 for Nintendo Switch. Head to Amazon to pre-order a copy in time for the game's launch.

