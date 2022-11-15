This includes the best Nintendo Switch cases , the best screen protectors, extra controllers, and more. All extra things that you will likely need to buy to get the most out of your shiny new Nintendo console.

While buying a new console can be exciting, it's worth noting that it won't just be the console you need to purchase. As the market has grown since its initial release back in March 2017, the number of Switch accessories has skyrocketed. Not all accessories are essential, but we think there are some that are definitely worth buying.

All of these extras can add up quickly, especially when purchasing extra controllers and a Micro-SD Card. This list should help you weigh up the costs of what you do and don't need on top of your console purchase.

Read on to find out what we think 10 of the best Nintendo Switch accessories are, where you can buy them, and how much they should cost. If this list has you wanting more from your Switch, also check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch chargers for more accessories and head to our best Nintendo Switch games round-up to find something new to play.

10 of the best Nintendo Switch accessories

1. Hori Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand

A stand allows you to keep your device stable while you play, and this one has a choice of three angles to adjust your screen to. It even charges your device while you use it, too.

Buy now at Amazon for £9.99

2. Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Keep your device protected by choosing one of the best Nintendo Switch screen protectors you can. This tempered glass one should help your screen stay scratch-free without adding too much width, meaning it should still fit into console hubs and other devices. It also comes in a handy pack of two.

More like this

Buy now at Amazon for £7.81

Buy screen protector for Nintendo Switch Lite at GAME for £5.99

Buy screen protector for Nintendo Switch OLED model at GAME for £7.99

3. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Racing Wheels

These wheels will enhance your gaming experience during racing games. Simply slot your joy-con controllers into the centre and hold the wheel like you’re in a real car to play.

Buy now at Currys for £9.99

4. Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller

Game

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the traditional gaming controller, you can swap in this wireless pro version to play your Nintendo Switch. It has the feel and manoeuvrability of a classic control with all the functionality of the new joy-cons.

Buy now at Currys for £49.99

Alternatively, GAME has some cheaper wired controllers with some nifty designs, like this Charizard one for £24.99.

5. Hard Travel Carrying Case

Amazon

Keep your handset safe and secure with one of the best Nintendo Switch cases you can find. This one has a hard shell for protection and plenty of pocket space to store your games and controllers alongside your device. It should fit the OLED model and Switch Lite, too.

Buy for £11.99 on Amazon

6. Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch

Smyths Toys

Truly get your head in the game with a headset. These headphones will help tune out the noise for the rest of the household, and they include a microphone to chat with friends and other gamers during play. They're also compatible with other gaming devices if you have other consoles, too.

Buy now on Amazon for £27.99

7. PDP Switch Joy-Con 4X Charging Shuttle

While Joy-Cons are amazing little controllers, keeping them all charged up can be a pain considering the only way to do so out of the box is to attach them to your docked Switch console. Luckily, this charging dock can charge up to four Joy-Cons at once.

Buy now at GAME for £14.99

8. Joy-Con Controller

Base

Joy-Con controllers are a new gaming classic, released especially for the Nintendo Switch device. There are various colour pairings to choose from, including neon red, blue, green, pink (pictured), and more.

Buy now on GAME for £64.99

9. Poké Ball Plus

Amazon

While it doesn't have much use, it's a perfect gift for Pokémon fans. The Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Plus allows you to catch your Pokemon and bring them into the real world. Plus, it's cute. Compatible with Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee and Pokemon Go games.

Buy now at Argos for £49.99

10. SanDisk Memory Card

Amazon

Boost your device’s capacity with a memory card like this officially licensed one with 256GB memory. There are lots of different options of different sizes, capabilities and prices, and you can find more in our list of the best memory cards for Nintendo Switch.

Buy now on Amazon for £39.49

