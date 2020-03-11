Best memory card for the Nintendo Switch 2020

The versatile Nintendo Switch is a popular new device which allows gamers multiple ways to play.

Nintendo Switch can be used as an all-in-one handset for single player use or the detachable “joy-con” controllers can be removed for multiple-player gaming, utilising the handy fold-out stand.

Most of the major games are available on the very portable console and can be downloaded onto the device to be played whenever and wherever. However, as some of these games use a lot of storage, you may want to look into buying a separate memory card so you can make full use of the handset’s capabilities.

What memory card do you need for a Nintendo Switch?

There are a variety of memory card sizes, brands and types to choose from. We break down what you should look for below to get the best memory card for Nintendo Switch devices.

Do you need a memory card for Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch device comes with 32GB of internal storage plus compatibility with memory cards for additional storage of up to a potential of 2TB.

As an idea, some of the bigger games can use upwards of 10GB each so if you intend to download multiple big-name games you may run out of space quite quickly. To download and play new games, you may need to delete ones you already have to allow enough space.

To avoid having to do that, you can purchase a separate memory card which can be inserted into your device and store more of your games altogether.

What SD cards are compatible with Nintendo switch?

In terms of Nintendo Switch SD card capability, there are two types of cards which will work with the console, according to Nintendo. These are the microSDHC and microSDXC types of micro SD cards.

If you’re buying a memory card for your Nintendo Switch, make sure it is one of the above or it won’t be compatible with your device. If in doubt, you can purchase the officially licensed Nintendo Switch memory card by SanDisk.

What is the memory card size for a Nintendo switch?

There are a range of memory card sizes depending on what you need and how much you are willing to spend. Sizes range from around 16GB to up to technically 2TB, although memory cards of this size are not currently available (though the device can support it for when they are in the future).

As an idea of how huge this is, the maximum capacity PS4 console currently available is 1TB, so you shouldn’t need a card quite this big with current games.

Even a medium sized 64GB micro SD card would provide double the amount of additional storage.

One of the biggest sizes is usually a 400GB card although you can now get cards up 512GB in size. As the capacity increases, the price tends to follow so it’s best to look at how games you’ll be looking at downloading and what size is going to be right for you.

Where does a memory card go in a Nintendo Switch?

A memory card can be easily inserted into a Nintendo Switch device and the slot for the card can be found underneath the stand.

To insert the card, first make sure your device is turned off and push the memory card gently into the slot with the label facing up (away from the device). You should hear it click into place and then it’s ready to go.

10 of the best memory cards for Nintendo Switch

1. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 64GB

2. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 128GB

3. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 256GB

4. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 16GB

5. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 32GB

6. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 64GB

7. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 128GB

8. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 256GB

9. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC – 400GB

10. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC – 512GB

