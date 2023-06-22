We’re not going to count exactly how many moons that is - but it was four years ago, with one of them being a leap year.

Everyone’s favourite electric detective is almost here after being told he would be coming many moons ago, and now we finally have a confirmed Detective Pickachu Returns release date.

As a direct sequel to 2019’s original Detective Pikachu on the 3DS, we were beginning to wonder when we might finally get to return and solve some mysteries with our favourite coffee-loving, bolt-shocking detective - and fortunately for us we don’t have too long to wait!

We got a glimpse of what’s to come during the 21st June Nintendo Direct and it’s looking like a true buddy-cop romp that is bound to offer many laughs and gaffs.

Read on to find out everything to need to know about the Detective Pikachu Returns release date, pre-order, gameplay and story details, and to see a new trailer.

Detective Pikachu Returns will release on 6th October 2023. There are plenty of upcoming releases to look forward to in the near future if you can’t wait until then.

Also releasing in autumn is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask, so when the leaves start changing we’re going to have plenty of Pokémon to look forward to.

It would be great to see the original Detective Pikachu for the 3DS make an appearance on the Switch to bring it to a wider audience, and if such a thing does come to pass, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Can I pre-order Detective Pikachu Returns?

Detective Pikachu Returns can be pre-ordered for £39.99 from the Nintendo eShop. If we find any better deals out there, we’ll be sure to let you know - so check in with us to hopefully save some pennies.

If you don’t have a Switch but are desperate to get one for Detective Pikachu, then have a gander at our collection of Nintendo Switch offers for June 2023, and perhaps you’ll even have something left over for the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

It’s a shame there isn’t a tie-in model in the same vein as the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED - but perhaps we’ll see a PikaSwitch when the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro breaks cover.

Which consoles and platforms can play Detective Pikachu Returns?

Detective Pikachu Returns will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise seeing as Nintendo founded The Pokémon Company back in 1996.

They’re not going to let go of the reins any time soon as the series brings in some serious money for the Japanese games giant.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are reported to have sold over 22.1 million copies by the end of the Japanese fiscal year on the 31st of March, according to Nintendo’s own financial report. It’ll undoubtedly be higher now so it’s a safe bet Pikachu will be staying put.

Detective Pikachu Returns gameplay and story details

Not much has been revealed about the gameplay but the game looks to be similar to the original Detective Pikachu for the 3DS, in that we can expect to travel around Ryme City as Tim Goodman in his red hoodie looking for clues - and talking to people and Pokémon alike to get to the bottom of many mysteries.

We know Mewtwo will be making a return, and the game will presumably pick up where the 3DS title left off in continuing the search for Tim’s father, Harry Goodman.

What’s for certain is that Detective Pikachu will be making his trademark quips and enjoying different coffee roasts along the way.

Is there a Detective Pikachu Returns trailer?

Yes, there is in fact a Detective Pikachu Returns trailer that was shown off at the latest Nintendo Direct which we’ve included just below.

We can see Ryme City in higher fidelity than ever thanks to the much more capable hardware of the Switch that is lightyears ahead of the 3DS, despite it being six years old now.

Against a detective-staple jazz soundtrack, it’s revealed that it is the start of the Pokémon friendship week and what follows is a series of snapshots of cutscenes from the game with Detective Pikachu being his usual goofball self.

We see some of the other Pokémon we’ll no doubt interact with too who will have clues and perhaps entire mysteries of their own to solve to.

