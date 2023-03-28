The news came at the end of a video where Nintendo unveiled a whopping 10 minutes of gameplay footage for the Breath of the Wild sequel (see below), revealing several new abilities for Link — one of them, called Fuse, which allows you to combine weapons together and even build boats.

Just as the rumour mill foretold, Nintendo has revealed a limited edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model to tie in with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom .

And what better way to experience those new abilities than to play them on a whole new console with a natty golden colour scheme? Keep on reading for the key details on the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED.

When is the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED coming out?

The release date for the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED is Friday 28th April 2023, the marketing team from Nintendo has confirmed.

With the hotly anticipated sequel not due to launch until the middle of May, this means that you should get the console before you get the game if you decide to pre-order both of them.

Just remember this! The game itself and the custom console are sold separately, so make sure you actually order both of them if that's what your heart desires.

Can I pre-order the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED?

As far as we can tell, you can't pre-order the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console just yet, although its product page has gone live on the Nintendo website.

In what we assume is related news, there is currently a queue to access the UK version of the Nintendo Store website.

Product pages have also gone live for a carrying case and a Switch Pro Controller with Zelda branding, meaning there will be a whole collection available for eager fans to invest in.

Those optional extras aren't available to order yet, either, but we'll update this page when that changes. It's only a matter of time before pre-orders go live.

Until then, you can eye up the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console in its gorgeous reveal trailer below.

