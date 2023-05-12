Just as in Breath of the Wild, the Great Fairy Fountains can be used to upgrade your armour, so long as you have the correct crafting materials required and the rupees to tempt the Fairies out of the water.

The Great Fairy Fountains are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and you'll want to find them all if you wish to upgrade your armour.

They are useful locations to learn and remember and, luckily for you, we know where all of them are. This time around, though, you'll need to help the Stable Trotters musical troupe with individual side quests to unlock the Great Fairy Fountains.

Note that you'll want to unlock all the Skyview Towers before you take on these quests, because working your way to the Great Fairy Fountains will send you all over the world. Activating the towers will fill in your map with all sorts of handy details.

Of course, upping your armour level with the Great Fairy Fountains may help you take on powerful foes like Lynels. If battling is what you're struggling with, it wouldn't hurt to have the Hylian Shield and Master Sword as well, and remember to work through shrines to increase your maximum health and stamina.

Keep on reading to find out where the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Great Fairy Fountain locations are and how to wake each Great Fairy up from their slumber.

All Great Fairy Fountain locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are four Great Fairy Fountains in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The easiest way to find all four is to follow the steps in the helpful YouTube video from Nintendo Unity below.

This video shows you where to go to start each of the four Great Fairy side quests and how to complete them. You need to complete a side quest to unlock each Great Fairy Fountain.

It seems as though once you've found Great Fairy Tera nearby the Woodland Stable, you can find the rest in any order.

We've got written instructions down below for you, too, if you'd prefer to follow them instead. This is the order we'd recommend doing them in, too.

Great Fairy Tera - 'Serenade to a Great Fairy'

Head to Woodland Stable in the south west of the Eldin region and speak to the Stable Trotters musical troupe.

Head on over to Lucky Clover Gazette (east of Rito Village) and speak to Traysi to initiate 'Potential Princess Sightings' side quest.

Head back to Woodland Stable and speak to the musical troupe once again. Fix their broken carriage.

Attach a Horse (there are some nearby to claim) with a Harness (worth two Pony Points which can be earned at the stable counter) to the carriage.

Speak to the troupe again to get them into the carriage and take them to the star located on the map to find and unlock the Great Fairy Tera.

Great Fairy Cotera - 'Serenade to Cotera'

Head to the Dueling Peaks Stable south of Kakariko Village. Speak to the musical troupe and find drummer Beetz. (Beetz is located on the right of the main road leading into the southeast of Kakariko Village.)

Collect some Courser Bee Honey (Beetz tells you where to go) and give it to Beetz once you have some. Go back to the Dueling Peaks Stable.

Cross the river to the Great Fairy flower bud by making a boat big enough for you all (remember to attach a fan).

Great Fairy Kaysa - 'Serenade to Kaysa

Head to Outskirt Stable to the south west of Hyrule Field. Speak to the troupe and find Pyper, a flautist. Pyper is at Highland Stable.

Follow the sound of the flute to Pyper standing on top of a tree just beyond the well. Find and give Pyper ten sunset fireflies (these only appear at night and can be found in the Finra Woods and Pagos Woods).

Now, find Haite (little girl inside the stable) and bring her to the tree at night. Return to Outskirt Stable.

Fix the carriage with Zonai Wheels and Lever and take the troupe up the hill to the Great Fairy Kaysa.

Great Fairy Mija - 'Serenade to Mija'

Head to Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra. Speak to the troupe once more and head off to find horn-player Eustus. You'll find Eustus stuck in a big hole south of Nero Hill and west of Piper Ridge.

Create an updraft in the campfire and attach the balloon to the carriage to lift Eustus out of the hole (or just use the boxes to rest the carriage on and lift him out the hole with Ultrahand).

Return to the Snowfield Stable and speak to the troupe. Fix the carriage with a roof to keep it warm. Take the troupe to the Great Fairy flower bud marked on your map with a horse. And now you've finally done it!

