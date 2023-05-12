Without the paraglider, you cannot fully explore different areas or complete certain shrines. The Windy Device shrine, for example, and Impa’s hot air balloon ride to get a bird's eye view of a 'Geoglyph', are both impossible without it.

You may be wondering what to do next after leaving Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . The map opens itself up to you and you can wander around doing whatever you like. Within limits. It’s highly recommended you pick up the paraglider as soon as possible.

It’s a necessary item as it allows Link to glide around in midair and we’re here to help you find it. Perfect for navigating those large gaps and chasms and jumping off cliffs safely.

Read on to find out where the Tears of the Kingdom paraglider location is and how to get the useful glider item early on in the game.

How to get the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - location

You can find the Tears of the Kingdom paraglider location in the Lookout Landing settlement. This settlement can be accessed very early on in the game and it’s highly recommended you pick up the glider as soon as possible. You can see the Lookout Landing location on the map above (at the bottom of the image, we've circled it in red).

First, you will need to complete the early ‘Under Hyrule Castle’ mission — where you travel across the drawbridge, open the castle door and ultimately spot Princess Zelda from afar — and then return to Lookout Landing.

Now you are back in Lookout Landing, you will need to find and talk to the character Purah who is fascinated by the nearby tower. Purah and some other locals will be mid-conversation about the tower and should be pretty easy to find. These folk would have you flung up into the air by the tower and catapulted into the sky. How rude!

Continue the conversation at the foot of the first tower and these fine folk will give you the paraglider, so you, you know, don’t plummet to your death after being catapulted into the air.

Now, shoot up the tower and the paraglider is yours to keep for the rest of the game. Simply press the X button to use the glider whenever you’re in the air. Do watch out for its power bar, though! We don’t want you letting Link fall pointlessly to his death, now.

Interestingly enough, towers work differently in Tears of the Kingdom compared to Breath of the Wild. In Breath of the Wild, you had to climb towers manually but it appears as though in Tears of the Kingdom you’ll be catapulted into the sky by them instead.

Using these towers will unlock the map details of the surrounding area. Nothing more comforting than an open-world game design trope. Just remember to use your shiny new glider on the way back down!

