How to get Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – final ability explained

One of the most important, and most fun, activities is crafting. The possibilities are many here, with an almost endless list of possibilities when it comes to item combinations. However, your DIY crafting will be at another level once you’ve unlocked Autobuild. With this, it will take much less time because you don’t have to manually build things. All you need is the blueprint from your previous builds!

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out just three days now, but we’re already getting stuck into the side quests, mini games, and vast array of extra curricular activities that Hyrule provides. It’s certainly living up to its predecessor.

Along with activating the Skyview Towers, finding the Master Sword and retrieving the Hylian Shield, picking up the Autobuild ability should be fairly high on your to-do list with Tears of the Kingdom.

We’ll walk you through how to grab this ability below. While you’re doing it, you’ll also get the Purah Pad Camera and Sensor, which also prove extremely helpful. Let’s get started!

How to get Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For you visual learners, check out the video from YouTuber Austin John Plays above. Or follow our step-by-step guide below!

To begin with, you’ll need to start Robbie and Josha’s quests. You can pick them up at Looking Landing – just look for the people standing around having a conversation.

In these quests, you’ll head into the Depths and eventually unlock the Purah Pad Camera and Sensor (in the quest called ‘Camera Work in the Depths’).

Keep up with their quests, and you’ll soon start the quest called ‘A Mystery in the Depths’. This is where you’ll unlock Autobuild.

Once you’ve started this quest, you’ll need to head back into the Depths (you should know it well by now).

You’ll need to follow the direction of the statues, all pointing to your destination – The Great Abandoned Central Mine.

Talk to the researchers, interact with the structure, and voila! A whole new ability will magically appear.

Don’t worry about not knowing how to use it, because a tutorial will be provided. But there you have it, we hope you make the most of this function! We certainly are.

