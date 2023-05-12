Before you start hunting down all the shrines , trying to meet every character in the Zelda cast , and attempting to reclaim both the Hylian Shield and the Master Sword , we'd recommend activating all the Skyview Towers to fill in your map.

Towers are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . This time around they work a little differently to how they did in Breath of the Wild but they still provide the same useful benefits.

Instead of needing to manually climb each tower, now Link is instead flung up through each Skyview Tower the top of each of the tall structures. What a time-saver.

While he's floating around up there, Link scans the area with his Purah Pad and adds the map details of the surrounding area to your map screen – just as in the last game. Each activated tower is also added as a fast-travel location, too.

Finding and activating each tower is definitely worth your time and effort, then. Thankfully, we know where all of them are. Keep on reading to discover every Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tower location.

How to find all Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In total, there are 15 Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You should find one in each major region of the game's map. The best way to find them all is to watch this helpful YouTube video from JSkeleton's Nintendo World:

As you can see in the video above, the first Tower, in Lookout Landing, is found during the game's first main quest after the prologue on Great Sky Island, 'Crisis at Hyrule Castle'. Not only can you not miss this Skyview Tower but it's also necessary to find as early as you can as it will grant you the paraglider.

Full list of Skyview Tower locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We've listed out the 15 Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom below for you, too, with a little description on where each one is on the map. It's time to clear that fog and see where everything is in Hyrule at last. We'd recommend tackling them in this order:

1. Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

Activated as part of main story mission 'Crisis at Hyrule Castle' – you shouldn't be able to miss this one! It comes up shortly after an early mission that sends you under Hyrule Castle.

2. Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

Head to the south of Lookout Landing Tower. Have to climb a wooden enemy stronghold to get to it.

3. Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Head south west from the Hyrule Field Tower. Talk to the repairman at the bottom of the lift nearby to fix the broken console. Place stones on the higher lift platform to raise the repairman up and he'll fix the Tower.

4. Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

In the snowy region of the Gerudo Highlands (grab some warm clothes) on Meadela's Mantle. Head into Meadela's Mantle Cave nearby to the locked Tower and keep going until you can build a raft and head down the river and waterfall. Use ascend when the current takes you underneath the wooden structure to get inside the Tower above.

5. Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower

Head west from Hyrule Castle and you'll spot Lindor's Brow Tower on a hill surrounded by a moat. Create something to get over the water that's tall enough to climb the rock face (there are wooden planks around). Climb up and into the Tower. You can also glide over from somewhere nearby that's higher up.

6. Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

Head north west from Lindor's Brow Tower to find Rospro Pass on top of a mountain in the Hebra region (just next to the Hebra Trailhead Lodge). Clear the vines surrounding the Tower with fire (using fire arrows or any other method).

7. Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

This Tower is just to the east of where it says 'Hebra Mountains' on your map, just beyond the region border line. It's on top of a snowy mountain. Glide over from Hebra Mountains (you can also access via fixing a bridge or making your own gust of wind using a campfire below).

8. Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Keep heading directly east from the Pikida Stonegrove Tower to find this one. You need to use the platforms and rockets around the Tower to land on top of it. Move the thing blocking the top and you can now use the Tower.

9. Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

In the Akkala Highlands region, to the east of Death Mountain. Kill the flying monster carrying the Tower's console, pick up the dropped console and the repairman will install it for you.

10. Eldin Canyon Skyview Yower

Directly east from Hyrule Castle in the south of the Eldin region. Use Recall when you're standing on a nearby fallen rock to send you up into the air. Drop down through the middle of the Tower to activate it.

11. Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

Head south east from the Eldin Canyon Tower into Lanayru and you should spot the Tower on a mountain. Place Splash Fruit (you'll spot some on top of a rock right next to the Tower) on the mud/goo blocking the entrance to the Tower and hit it with a weapon to clear the brown stuff and get in.

12. Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

On top of an icy mountain south of the Upland Zorana Tower (right where it reads 'Mount Lanayru' on the map screen. You'll need to have some warm clothes and Cold Resistance giving food to climb this icy mountain. Simply enter the Tower and activate it.

13. Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

South west from Hateno Village in East Necluda (head directly east from where it says 'Faron' on the map and you should find it too). Build a shelter with the wooden planks outside the Tower and burn those vines if it's raining. Enter the Tower and activate it.

South of Central Hyrule, just over the border in Faron (west of the Rabella Wetlands Tower). Free the repairman in the 'Popla Foothills Excavation Site' to the south of the Tower. Stand on the floor plate to free him. Use Ascend to get back into the Tower.

15. Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

North of the Popla Foothills Tower (alternatively head directly east from Hyrule Field Tower and you'll spot it). Head into the cave below the Tower (in the rock face) and destroy the rocks to get in. Keep clearing the rocks and head directly underneath the Tower location.

Use Ascend right next to the three white/grey boulders to get inside the Tower. Now you're inside the Tower, remove the sticks blocking the entrance to let the repairman in to fix the console.

And that's your lot! So if you've followed this guide to the letter, you'll now have all the Towers activated and the whole map at your disposal. Enjoy.

