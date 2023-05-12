Fortunately, you can avoid these cold and pointless deaths by dressing Link up in warm clothes and chowing down on Cold Resistance-giving food.

It’s dangerous to go into the cold without any warm clothes on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Venture into a cold and icy location and Link will gradually take damage and eventually be killed by the frost.

While the Arctic is no respecter of fashion, you can dress Link up in some snazzy warm gear to keep him safe from the tundra.

Read on to find out how to survive the cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where to get warm clothes, and how to cook warming food with Cold Resistance bonuses.

How to survive the cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways in which you can survive the cold in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Firstly, you can wear warm clothes. Secondly, you can cook some food that grants timed Cold Resistance.

In the tutorial area Great Sky Island, where your access to new gear is pretty limited, the best way to survive the cold areas of the map is to cook warm food that comes with a Cold Resistance timer. Typically speaking, this food will keep Link warm for a few minutes at a time (the game lets you know how long each meal’s Cold Resistance lasts).

To cook this food in the prologue area, you need to find a cooking pot and the correct ingredients. Be on the lookout for spicy red peppers dangling from trees. Fortunately, the cooking pot and the peppers can be found nearby to one another in and around a helpful cave.

Head inside Pit Cave (see location in the image below) before heading into the icy area to the left of its entrance. Inside the cave, a friendly robot will teach you how to cook. Grab some spicy peppers from the entrance of Pit Cave and just outside it and cook ‘em up for some Spicy Sautéed Peppers.

You can eat the spicy peppers right away but its best to cook them to increase the Cold Resistance timer. Stock up on this food before heading into a cold area.

And here's a little tip while you're in this location: if you go right to the back of Pit Cave, and climb upwards, there's another whole area to explore up there. You'll find more Spicy Peppers up there and plenty of other things.

More like this

The other way to survive cold zones is to equip Link with warm clothes and gear. Keep on reading for more details on that.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to get warm clothes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There is one known location to get warm clothes in Tears of the Kingdom and that’s from Nekk’s Armour Shop in Rito Village.

Nekk’s shop is one of several shopping locations in the treehouse at Rito Village. The village itself can be found in the Hebra region, way off to the western are (AKA the left-hand side) of the map.

This village is near to the Gatakis Shrine within Lake Totori. You can see the Tears of the Kingdom warm clothes armour shop location in the image below:

You’ll need plenty of rupees saved up for these warm clothes, mind. That Snowquill Tunic, Headdress, and Trousers don’t come cheap, you know. Now get out there and stay warm. We don’t want Link to catch a cold.

Last time we look, the Headdress was 650 rupees while the tunic was 500 and the trousers were 1000. The more of these items you wear, the lower temperatures you'll be able to survive.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast