Along with picking up the Master Sword , Hylian Shield and Paraglider , finding a Green Tunic is an essential step in getting Link to look his best in the game.

What good is a Zelda game if Link doesn't don his famous green tunic? While there are plenty of different sets of armour for Link to wear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , the classic green look and pointy hat is something near and dear to longtime fans of the series.

With the legendary Green Tunic available to unlock in Breath of Wild upon completing all 120 of its shrines, fans are hoping the classic look makes a return in its sequel, too.

If you're one of those people, you're in the luck. The nostalgic outfit is back in TotK and we know how to unlock a few different versions of it.

Here's how to get yourself a Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get a Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fans of the classic Green Tunic, rejoice! You can get the Green Tunic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, there are a few different ways to get green hues into your outfits. Read on and we'll run through your options.

The expensive method - use Amiibo figures

If you really want to dress up Link with an iconic outfit from a previous game, one way to do this is to a buy a Link Amiibo figure in real life and connect it to Tears of the Kingdom.

As shown in the video below, from Austin John Plays, there are all sorts of cosmetics in the game that can be quickly unlocked using this method. Note that you can apparently only claim each of these outfits once.

Check out the video to see the differences between all these outfits (the relevant part starts at around three minutes and 20 seconds), or use the links below to jump straight to Amazon and buy one for yourself:

They are all fairly traditional outfits, with the exception of the last on one the list (which gives Link more of a cartoonish bobble head look).

The underground method - get the Tunic of the Wild

The video below, from Quick Tips, shows a non-Amiibo method of getting a Green Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom. This outfit will look familiar to anyone that completed all the shrines in Breath of the Wild, but it's a bit easier to get this time!

Jump into the video at about one minute and 20 seconds and you'll see the exact location, near a skeleton, where this particular player found the Tunic of the Wild in a chest.

As the video shows, the green 'Tunic of the Wild' can be found in underground chests in the 'Depths' area of the map, along with its matching hat and trousers.

Note: if you haven't discovered the Depths yet, you first need to investigate and complete one of the four 'Regional Phenomena' missions, which drive the main story. Once you've resolved one of these localised situations, speak to a character called Joshua at the Lookout Landing base.

Chatting to Joshua will trigger a quest called 'A Mystery in the Depths', which will introduce you to this underground region. There's also a chance you'll stumble into it by accident on your own before that!

The easier method - settle for the 'Archaic' Tunic

The outfit that Link has been wearing in most of the trailers for Tears of the Kingdom has a few green elements. The main part of this look is called the Archaic Tunic.

The partially green Archaic Tunic, along with the matching leg-wear, can be found in the opening tutorial area named Giant Sky Island.

The video above, from Gaming Since Gaming, shows you exactly where to go to find the green-ish Archaic Tunic. Watch from around 40 seconds to see the crucial info.

Between these three options, you should be able to get a Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as long as you don't mind a little bit of hassle. Turns out it's not that easy being green.

