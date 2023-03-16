Essentially, completing Shrines is how you’ll upgrade your Heart Containers (amount of health) and/or Stamina. Four Spirit Orbs equals one upgrade to health or stamina. Trade them in at any Goddess Statue you come across.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, gone are the dungeons of previous games, replaced instead by Shrines. These small-scale dungeon replacements tend to feature a puzzle or two to solve. Each Shrine comes with its own theme and will reward you with at least one treasure chest and Spirit Orb.

There are 120 Shrines to find and complete in the base game, with 17 more in the DLC. In this guide we’re focusing on how to find every Shrine, we’ll leave completing them up to you.

If you do manage to find and complete all 120 Shrines in the base BOTW game, you will unlock a final side quest in the Forgotten Temple.

Read on to discover the location of all 120 Breath of the Wild Shrines.

Full Shrine Map for Zelda Breath of the Wild

If you’d like to see all 120 Shrine locations in Breath of the Wild, look to the video above from YouTuber Austin John Plays. It’s the best way to see where each Shrine is.

We’ve listed out the Shrines you should find in each location below so you can see them all and know if you’ve found them all in each section of the map or not.

You can check out the list below, and then look at the video above to see where the Shrine is in-game. We’ve ordered the list below in the order the Shrines appear during the video.

It’s worth pointing out that you have to complete four Shrines in Great Plateau to leave the area of the game’s opening. These are self-explanatory so they’re not included in the list below.

Here is the complete list of Shrines in Breath of the Wild (number they appear during the video after the bar):

BOTW Shrine locations - Hebra

Hia Miu Shrine | 1

To Quomo Shrine | 2

Sha Gehma Shrine | 3

Qaza Tokki Shrine | 4

Mozo Shenno Shrine | 5

Shada Naw Shrine | 6

Rok Uwog Shrine | 7

Goma Asaagh Shrine | 8

Rin Oyaa Shrine | 9

Gee Ha’rah Shrine | 11

Lanno Kooh Shrine | 12

Maka Rah Shrine | 13

Dunba Taag Shrine | 18

BOTW Shrine locations - Tabantha

Sha Warvo Shrine | 14

Akh Va'quot Shrine | 15

Voo Lota Shrine | 16

Bareeda Naag Shrine | 17

Tena Ko'sah Shrine | 19

Kah Okeo Shrine | 20

BOTW Shrine locations - Ridgeland

Mogg Latan Shrine | 21

Mijah Rokee Shrine | 22

Sheem Dagoze Shrine | 23

Shae Loya Shrine | 24

Toh Yahsa Shrine | 25

Zalta Wa Shrine | 26

Maag No'rah Shrine | 28

BOTW Shrine locations - Woodland + Great Hyrule Forest

Rona Kachta Shrine | 10

Monya Toma Shrine | 27

Mirro Shaz Shrine | 29

Keo Ruug Shrine | 30

Maag Halan Shrine | 31

Daag Chokah Shrine | 32

Kuhn Sidajj Shrine | 33

Ketoh Wawai Shrine | 34

BOTW Shrine locations - Eldin

Sah Dahaj Shrine | 35

Mo'a Keet Shrine | 36

Tah Muhl Shrine | 37

Qua Raym Shrine | 38

Shae Mo'sah Shrine | 39

Daqa Koh Shrine | 40

Kayra Mah Shrine | 41

Gorae Torr Shrine | 42

Shora Hah Shrine | 116

BOTW Shrine locations - Akkala

Zuna Kai Shrine | 43

Tu Ka’loh Shrine | 44

Katosa Aug Shrine | 45

Tutsuwa Nima Shrine | 46

Ritaag Zumo Shrine | 47

Ke’nai Shakah Shrine | 49

Dah Hesho Shrine | 50

Ze Kasho Shrine | 51

BOTW Shrine locations - Lanayru

Kah Mael Shrine | 48

Ne'ez Yohma Shrine | 52

Dagah Keek Shrine | 53

Soh Kofi Shrine | 54

Sheh Rata Shrine | 55

Daka Tuss Shrine | 56

Kaya Wan Shrine | 57

Rucco Maag Shrine | 59

Shai Yota Shrine | 60

BOTW Shrine locations - Dueling Peaks

Ta'loh Naeg Shrine | 61

Lakna Rokee Shrine | 62

Hila Rao Shrine | 63

Bosh Kala Shrine | 83

Shee Vaneer Shrine | 84

Shee Venath Shrine | 85

Ree Dahee Shrine | 86

Ha Dahamar Shrine | 87

Toto Sah Shrine | 88

BOTW Shrine locations - Hateno

Mezza Lo Shrine | 58

Dow Na'eh Shrine | 64

Kam Urog Shrine | 65

Jitan Sa'mi Shrine | 66

Tahno O'ah Shrine | 67

Myahm Agana Shrine | 68

Chaas Qeta Shrine | 69

BOTW Shrine locations - Faron

Muwo Jeem Shrine | 70

Korgu Chideh Shrine | 71

Kah Yah Shrine | 72

Yah Rin Shrine | 73

Tawa Jinn Shrine | 74

Qukah Nata Shrine | 75

Shoda Sah Shrine | 76

Shai Utoh Shrine | 77

BOTW Shrine locations - Lake

Shae Katha Shrine | 78

Pumaag Nitae Shrine | 79

Ka'o Makagh Shrine | 80

Shoqa Tatone Shrine | 81

Ya Naga Shrine | 82

Ishto Soh Shrine | 89

BOTW Shrine locations - Wasteland

Suma Sahma Shrine | 90

Dila Maag Shrine | 91

Misae Suma Shrine | 92

Hawa Koth Shrine | 93

Tho Kayu Shrine | 94

Kema Zoos Shrine | 95

Daqo Chisay Shrine | 96

Raqa Zunzo Shrine | 97

Korsh O'hu Shrine | 98

Kay Noh Shrine | 99

Dako Tah Shrine | 100

Jee Noh Shrine | 107

BOTW Shrine locations - Gerudo

Sasa Kai Shrine | 101

Sho Dantu Shrine | 102

Kuh Takkar Shrine | 103

Keeha Yoog Shrine | 104

Kema Kosassa Shrine | 105

Joloo Nah Shrine | 106

BOTW Shrine locations - Central Hyrule

Dah Kaso Shrine | 108

Rota Ooh Shrine | 109

Kaam Ya'tak Shrine | 110

Wahgo Katta Shrine | 111

Namika Ozz Shrine | 112

Katah Chuki Shrine | 113

Noya Neha Shrine | 114

Saas Ko'sah Shrine | 115

