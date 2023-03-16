Full Shrine Map for Zelda Breath of the Wild: All 120 locations revealed
A shrine to the Shrines.
In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, gone are the dungeons of previous games, replaced instead by Shrines. These small-scale dungeon replacements tend to feature a puzzle or two to solve. Each Shrine comes with its own theme and will reward you with at least one treasure chest and Spirit Orb.
Essentially, completing Shrines is how you’ll upgrade your Heart Containers (amount of health) and/or Stamina. Four Spirit Orbs equals one upgrade to health or stamina. Trade them in at any Goddess Statue you come across.
There are 120 Shrines to find and complete in the base game, with 17 more in the DLC. In this guide we’re focusing on how to find every Shrine, we’ll leave completing them up to you.
If you do manage to find and complete all 120 Shrines in the base BOTW game, you will unlock a final side quest in the Forgotten Temple.
Read on to discover the location of all 120 Breath of the Wild Shrines.
Full Shrine Map for Zelda Breath of the Wild
If you’d like to see all 120 Shrine locations in Breath of the Wild, look to the video above from YouTuber Austin John Plays. It’s the best way to see where each Shrine is.
We’ve listed out the Shrines you should find in each location below so you can see them all and know if you’ve found them all in each section of the map or not.
You can check out the list below, and then look at the video above to see where the Shrine is in-game. We’ve ordered the list below in the order the Shrines appear during the video.
It’s worth pointing out that you have to complete four Shrines in Great Plateau to leave the area of the game’s opening. These are self-explanatory so they’re not included in the list below.
Here is the complete list of Shrines in Breath of the Wild (number they appear during the video after the bar):
BOTW Shrine locations - Hebra
- Hia Miu Shrine | 1
- To Quomo Shrine | 2
- Sha Gehma Shrine | 3
- Qaza Tokki Shrine | 4
- Mozo Shenno Shrine | 5
- Shada Naw Shrine | 6
- Rok Uwog Shrine | 7
- Goma Asaagh Shrine | 8
- Rin Oyaa Shrine | 9
- Gee Ha’rah Shrine | 11
- Lanno Kooh Shrine | 12
- Maka Rah Shrine | 13
- Dunba Taag Shrine | 18
BOTW Shrine locations - Tabantha
- Sha Warvo Shrine | 14
- Akh Va'quot Shrine | 15
- Voo Lota Shrine | 16
- Bareeda Naag Shrine | 17
- Tena Ko'sah Shrine | 19
- Kah Okeo Shrine | 20
BOTW Shrine locations - Ridgeland
- Mogg Latan Shrine | 21
- Mijah Rokee Shrine | 22
- Sheem Dagoze Shrine | 23
- Shae Loya Shrine | 24
- Toh Yahsa Shrine | 25
- Zalta Wa Shrine | 26
- Maag No'rah Shrine | 28
BOTW Shrine locations - Woodland + Great Hyrule Forest
- Rona Kachta Shrine | 10
- Monya Toma Shrine | 27
- Mirro Shaz Shrine | 29
- Keo Ruug Shrine | 30
- Maag Halan Shrine | 31
- Daag Chokah Shrine | 32
- Kuhn Sidajj Shrine | 33
- Ketoh Wawai Shrine | 34
BOTW Shrine locations - Eldin
- Sah Dahaj Shrine | 35
- Mo'a Keet Shrine | 36
- Tah Muhl Shrine | 37
- Qua Raym Shrine | 38
- Shae Mo'sah Shrine | 39
- Daqa Koh Shrine | 40
- Kayra Mah Shrine | 41
- Gorae Torr Shrine | 42
- Shora Hah Shrine | 116
BOTW Shrine locations - Akkala
- Zuna Kai Shrine | 43
- Tu Ka’loh Shrine | 44
- Katosa Aug Shrine | 45
- Tutsuwa Nima Shrine | 46
- Ritaag Zumo Shrine | 47
- Ke’nai Shakah Shrine | 49
- Dah Hesho Shrine | 50
- Ze Kasho Shrine | 51
BOTW Shrine locations - Lanayru
- Kah Mael Shrine | 48
- Ne'ez Yohma Shrine | 52
- Dagah Keek Shrine | 53
- Soh Kofi Shrine | 54
- Sheh Rata Shrine | 55
- Daka Tuss Shrine | 56
- Kaya Wan Shrine | 57
- Rucco Maag Shrine | 59
- Shai Yota Shrine | 60
BOTW Shrine locations - Dueling Peaks
- Ta'loh Naeg Shrine | 61
- Lakna Rokee Shrine | 62
- Hila Rao Shrine | 63
- Bosh Kala Shrine | 83
- Shee Vaneer Shrine | 84
- Shee Venath Shrine | 85
- Ree Dahee Shrine | 86
- Ha Dahamar Shrine | 87
- Toto Sah Shrine | 88
BOTW Shrine locations - Hateno
- Mezza Lo Shrine | 58
- Dow Na'eh Shrine | 64
- Kam Urog Shrine | 65
- Jitan Sa'mi Shrine | 66
- Tahno O'ah Shrine | 67
- Myahm Agana Shrine | 68
- Chaas Qeta Shrine | 69
BOTW Shrine locations - Faron
- Muwo Jeem Shrine | 70
- Korgu Chideh Shrine | 71
- Kah Yah Shrine | 72
- Yah Rin Shrine | 73
- Tawa Jinn Shrine | 74
- Qukah Nata Shrine | 75
- Shoda Sah Shrine | 76
- Shai Utoh Shrine | 77
BOTW Shrine locations - Lake
- Shae Katha Shrine | 78
- Pumaag Nitae Shrine | 79
- Ka'o Makagh Shrine | 80
- Shoqa Tatone Shrine | 81
- Ya Naga Shrine | 82
- Ishto Soh Shrine | 89
BOTW Shrine locations - Wasteland
- Suma Sahma Shrine | 90
- Dila Maag Shrine | 91
- Misae Suma Shrine | 92
- Hawa Koth Shrine | 93
- Tho Kayu Shrine | 94
- Kema Zoos Shrine | 95
- Daqo Chisay Shrine | 96
- Raqa Zunzo Shrine | 97
- Korsh O'hu Shrine | 98
- Kay Noh Shrine | 99
- Dako Tah Shrine | 100
- Jee Noh Shrine | 107
BOTW Shrine locations - Gerudo
- Sasa Kai Shrine | 101
- Sho Dantu Shrine | 102
- Kuh Takkar Shrine | 103
- Keeha Yoog Shrine | 104
- Kema Kosassa Shrine | 105
- Joloo Nah Shrine | 106
BOTW Shrine locations - Central Hyrule
- Dah Kaso Shrine | 108
- Rota Ooh Shrine | 109
- Kaam Ya'tak Shrine | 110
- Wahgo Katta Shrine | 111
- Namika Ozz Shrine | 112
- Katah Chuki Shrine | 113
- Noya Neha Shrine | 114
- Saas Ko'sah Shrine | 115
