As synonymous as the fabled Master Sword , the Hylian Shield has often played an important role in the Zelda franchise. Typically speaking, it's always one of the best (if not the best) shields in any given Zelda game.

Much like the Master Sword, Link loses the Hylian Shield early on in the opening prologue of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after the big new baddie defeats him in battle.

This is why it was important for Link to lose it at the start of TotK. Owning the famous shield that early on would make the game too easy for this key member of the Zelda cast. Along with visiting shrines and picking up your paraglider, reclaiming the Hylian Shield should be high on your list of priorities.

Here is how to get the Hylian Shield back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Hylian Shield back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While you lose the powerful Hylian Shield in the opening moments of Tears of the Kingdom, you can get it back later.

If you're more of a visual learner, the video below from LunarGaming provides a great example of how to get the Hylian Shield back in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you prefer written guides, see below!

Once you progress through the early game and make it into Hyrule proper, you’ll find yourself at Lookout Landing. To the North you will see Hyrule Castle close by. This is where you need to head. Before embarking on your voyage, be sure to have some Fire Fruit in your inventory!

Once you’ve made it to the Castle, climb up and head to the northern wall. You should see an old road that heads off the edge of the cliff. Hop down from the wall and follow the path to the precipice. Looking down below you should be able to see a small ledge. Take a deep breath and make your leap of faith. Dramatics aside, you will very quickly see that there is a cave entrance.

Follow the stairs down the cave until you come to a landing with an unlit torch which is our final step to getting our coveted Hylian Shield. Light the torch with a Fire Fruit arrow and the camera will cut to reveal a treasure chest rising from the ground behind you.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And there you have it, our beloved Hylian Shield back safe and sound! Well, at least until it breaks that is. Fret not though as it’s simple enough to get a new one, but at quite the premium to your time and Rupees.

More like this

With your heart and shield broken, make your way to Hateno village and speak with Cece which will start a number of quests which eventually triggers a mayoral election. The quests are as follows:

Team Cece or Team Reede (which requires you to get mushrooms for the inhabitants of Hateno)

Cece’s Secret

Dante’s Prize

A Signature Food

A Letter from Hateno

Reede’s Secret

Mayoral Election

Upon completion of all seven quests, Cece will finally sell you the Hylian Shield but not at any sort of mates rates, it’ll set you back a staggering 3,000 Rupees. Also available is the rather swanky looking Hylian Tunic for 130 Rupees if you really want to go all out Hylian.

And there you have it, you need never go without your Hylian Shield ever again. This is a great tip for making the early game a little easier and we’ll be sure to make the journey to the castle every playthrough.

Read more on Tears of the Kingdom:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast