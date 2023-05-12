Before you set off on your quest to find and complete every one of these mini-dungeons, though, you’ll need to find the first four shrines to leave the Great Sky Island tutorial area.

Shrines are very much back in our lives thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Just as in Breath of the Wild , there are a load of different shrines to find and complete in Link’s latest open-world adventure.

Completing each of the first four shrines will award Link with a new power-up that will prove vital moving forward. This prologue is mandatory but you will still need to know the locations of the shrines.

Keep on reading to discover the first four shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including details on where they are on the map and what completing each one rewards you with.

First 4 shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After Link wakes up in the prologue at the start of the game, he's entrusted with completing four shrines on Great Sky Island. These first four shrines have to be completed and can be found on the map screen above.

Each shrine is pointed out as a blue diamond icon on the map and there is one in each of the north, east, south, and west of the island that need completing.

Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations - Ukouh Shrine

The Ukouh Shrine – 'The Ability to Create' – can be found in the north of Great Sky Island, just to the west of the Temple of Time.

Completing this shrine effectively teaches Link how to use the Ultrahand. This is a vitally important tool in the game and lets you pick up objects in the environment and attach them to other items so you can craft vehicles and other useful things to solve puzzles.

Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations - In-isa Shrine



The In-isa Shrine – 'The Ability to Combine' – can be found on the west of Great Sky Island, overlooking a large lake.

Completing this shrine will help you master the Fuse ability. This lets Link attach different materials to weapons and shields. Doing so lets you change weapon stats and give them elemental effects including fire, ice, etc.

Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations - Gutanbac Shrine

The Gutanbac Shrine – 'The Ability to Rise' – is located on the east of Great Sky Island, on a high point between two Bottomless Caves.

Completing this shrine teaches you the basics of the Ascend ability. Using this power, Link can rise up through the ceiling of most rooms, which can be a real time-saver when climbing and needed to complete specific puzzles.

Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations - Nachoyah Shrine



The Nachoyah Shrine – 'The Ability to Rewind' can be found in the south of Great Sky Island, just south of a Mining Cave. Although it is quite close to the 'Room of Awakening' where Link first wakes up, it'll be a lot easier to find/reach once you've got the Ascend ability.

Completing this shrine will teach Link how to best use the Recall ability. This power lets Link rewind time on certain objects, giving him the ability to bring back platforms that just floated away and more.

