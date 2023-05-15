All dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
If you think you're ready, follow our dragon guide!
Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for less than a week, but some of us are already looking for a challenge. Perhaps the biggest challenge of the game (in more ways than one) is finding and mounting the four dragons in Hyrule and nabbing their materials.
If you're feeling pretty confident after completing the same quest in Breath of the Wild, think again. There are some pretty significant differences in Tears of the Kingdom. For starters, there's a whole new dragon to discover this time - and it has one of the best weapons in the game.
Are you struggling to find them? If you are, fear not. We're here to help.
All dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
If you want to find all of the dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, definitely check out the video below from YouTuber LunarGaming.
We will update this page as soon as we can with more insight on how to best approach each of the dragons. Watch this space!
