In Breath of the Wild , finding and defeating all of the Lynels in the game was a challenge worth undertaking.

If you're looking for the toughest enemies and the best loot in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , you'll be wanting to find and defeat Lynels. But do Lynels even exist in the sequel?

These big baddies were tough to track down and even tougher to defeat but dropped some great items and weapons for you to claim as your own once you did best one in combat.

Just as the shrines are worth completing and Korok seeds are fun to collect, it will be worth seeking out and beating every Lynel in TotK.

Link's Master Sword will come in handy in battles such as these. So will the Hylian Shield. And it wouldn't hurt to find all the Skyview Towers before you start scouring the map for brutal centaur-like killers!

Keep on reading to find out if Lynels are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or not and if so, where to find their locations.

Are Lynels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes! There are Lynels in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These powerful centaur-like creatures are still in Hyrule and they still drop extra-good loot upon defeating them, just as in Breath of the Wild.

As you can see in the YouTube video above from UltimateLocke and in the one below from Norobrikt YT, Lynels are indeed confirmed to be back in Tears of the Kingdom.

It's worth pointing out that defeating Lynels in Tears of the Kingdom looks to be just as difficult as it was in Breath of the Wild. Having the best weapons and armour around is essential for these battles.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Defeat them to claim rare Lynel loot including the Lynel Saber Horn, Mace Horn, Hoof, and Bow. There are different coloured Lynels again, too, with increased stats.

It'll be worth your time tracking them down to defeat them but where do you find Lynels in Tears of the Kingdom?

Confirmed Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As of writing, we know one confirmed location of a Blue-Maned Lynel in Tears of the Kingdom. You can check it out in the helpful YouTube video above from PerfectParadox.

This Blue-Maned Lynel can be found in the far south of the map, in the Nautelle Wetlands within Faron Grasslands. You should see it wandering around a ruin in the area.

Along with the two Lynels in the videos in the section above, these are the only confirmed locations of the tough enemies at this point. When more have been discovered we'll be sure to update this page with new information.

Read more on Tears of the Kingdom:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast