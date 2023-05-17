However, with an open world adventure of this kind, nothing comes for free. And just like with Breath of the Wild, it takes hard labour to earn rupees in Tears of the Kingdom. Gone are the days of Ocarina of Time's respawning money pots.

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hasn't been out long, but it's already living up to its predecessor (and then some). Its huge world is just as awesome as we remember, and the new mechanics somehow make Hyrule even more interesting and epic.

So, what's the quickest way to earn rupees and get cash quick in Tears of the Kingdom? We'll share a few tips below.

How to get rupees fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are lots of ways to earn money in Tears of the Kingdom, from completing quests to acting a tad more... shall we say, entrepreneurial? Check out the great video from YouTube channel GameXplain below for a few quick hints.

And we'll share a list of our favourite money making hacks below...

Sell your shiny stuff

Every item in Tears of the Kingdom has some worth, so selling your stuff is the obvious option. You can sell at any shop on the map, so it's worth checking what you have (and its worth) whenever you're buying something.

But what items are worth the most? As with Breath of the Wild, precious stones are always a good shout – but make sure you save a few for weapon fusion this time.

Be a hunter

Not one for animal lovers, but some meat has a pretty decent value. More to the point, a lot of the meals in Tears of the Kingdom that contain meat sell for over 300 rupees each. So, where's the best place to hunt?

We recommend completing the Regional Phenomenon side quest before you take up your hunting pastime. It will bring a lot of animals to the Tabantha Snowfield.

Cooking apples

Here's one for the vegetarians. Apples are, surprisingly, a great means of making money in Tears of the Kingdom. If you cook five of them you'll make a delicious looking meal called Simmered Fruit, which will sell for 27 rupees. And if you use golden apples, it'll be worth even more.

There are plenty of apples on Satori Mountain, so head there for some picking. And not one animal needs to be hunted.

Wings Challenge

This is a bit of a gamble because it costs 20 rupees to partake in the first place. However, the potential reward makes it worth every penny.

Head to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and from here glide all the way across the sea to Eventide Island. Talk to Sesami, who will send you on a monster killing side quest around the island. Once you've beaten them all, Sesami will tell you about a secret cave on the island with some even tougher enemies. Once this is done, the challenge will be unlocked!

Once you've paid the two people at the high peak of the island, you'll have to guide a glider into a target in the sea. Once you've got the hang of it, it's a great way to earn money. You get 100 rupees for every win. No brainer.

These are our favourites at least, but we're sure you'll soon discover your own means of making money. It would be boring if we all had the same job, right? Good luck!

