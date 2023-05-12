These crop circle-like features can only be seen from great heights, including the one Impa (one of our favourite Zelda cast members) shows you from a hot air balloon ride near the start of the game. You'll need the paraglider for that one, at least. You'll be gliding a lot from the Skyview Towers so make sure you're up to speed on where to find them too.

When you find a Geoglyph, you need to search for the glowing 'tear'. Spot that and a cutscene will trigger, filling you in on the ancient lore of Hyrule.

Ancient Hyrule is one of the game's major mysteries and it's well worth finding every Geoglyph location to see it all take shape. Fortunately for you, we know where they all are.

Read on to discover the full list of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyph locations.

How to start Geoglyph mission in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete Tears of the Kingdom and get its true ending, you need to have found all of the Memories. These memories are triggered by finding the Geoglyphs and examining all of the 12 Dragon Tears located within them.

To start finding Geoglyph locations, you need to head northwest from Lookout Landing to New Serene Stable. There you can talk with Impa, who is standing atop a small platform, which will initiate the 'Impa and the Geoglyphs' quest.

Go up in Impa's balloon (using fire to ignite its engine first) and Link will spot the Geoglyph. Come back down to the ground using the paraglider and you'll see that the tear is located near the eyes. After interacting with the tear and triggering the memory, go back to Impa and you’ll be instructed to visit the Forgotten Temple to the north.

Geoglyph locations map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The largely useless in-game map of Geoglyph locations. Nintendo

Inside the Forgotten Temple is a map design that adorns the interior depicting the location of all the Geoglyphs. You can use Purah Pad Camera to take a photo of this as a reference to find them all. Or just use our screengrab above.

However, we've found that this map is largely useless. It gives you a very broad idea of where the Geoglyphs are located, but it doesn't really do much to help you find the exact locations of the memory-triggering tears. Impa will occasionally pop up in random places, too, giving you a little prompt. But that doesn't make the search easy either!

If you've been struggling to find any of the Geoglyphs, you're in luck. Down below is a list of where to find all Geoglyphs, Dragon Tears and Memories in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you have found the first 11, the 12th and final will become available.

Full list of Geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The video below courtesy of MELOO does a great job of showing exactly how to get all Memories and Dragon Tears in Tears of the Kingdom. We'd really recommend using this to find the exact, precise locations:

Watch the video above and it will guide you to the Geoglyphs, Dragon Tears and Memories. Or if you prefer written guides, we've listed out the details for you below.

Tear One, Zonai

Found just next to New Serene Stable.

The Dragon Tear can be found in one of the eyes

Tear Two, Fortress

From Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, glide a short distance to the Northwest

The Dragon Tear is located at the top and centre of the Geoglyph

Tear Three, Secret Stone

Travel to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and glide down to the Northeast where you will see the Geoglyph

The Dragon Tear is at the top of the Secret Stone

Tear Four, Sword

Make your way to the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower and glide down directly East

The Dragon Tear forms the tip of the blade

Tear Five, Headdress

Travel to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower and glide to the Northeast and past the East Hebra Sky Archipelago

The Dragon Tear is on the very left side of the Headdress

Tear Six, Purah Pad

Launch yourself out of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and look to the Southeast and glide down to the Geoglyph that definitely isn’t just a Switch

The Dragon Tear is in the middle of Purah Pad

Tear Seven, Dagger

From the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, glide Southeast and you will see the Dagger in the distance

The Dragon Tear can be found in the tip of the left part of the hilt (handguard)

Tear Eight, Dragon

Travel to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and glide directly North.

The Dragon Tear can be found to the upper left of the Geoglyph which is covered by some trees

Tear Nine, Warrior

Blasting upwards from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, glide to the West and you will see the Geoglyph stretched across the canyon’s edge

The Dragon Tear is situated on the warrior’s shoulder which is on the highest ledge

Tear Ten, Lady

From the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, glide to the Northeast and you will see our Lady Glyph

The Dragon Tear is in the Geoglyphs right arm

Tear Eleven, Frog

Again from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, fly to West crossing over Lake Hylia to its Western bank.

The Dragon Tear is in its left foot

After unlocking the 11 Memories, a cutscene will play depicting a tear falling from a Dragon’s eye and landing in the centre of a swirly beach.

Tear Twelve, Rist Peninsula

Travel to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and head directly East down towards Rist Peninsula

The Dragon Tear is located directly in the middle of the Rist Peninsula

With all 12 Memories unlocked, the true ending of the game can be achieved. Be sure to check out the rest of guides if you find yourself in a Pinch in Hyrule

