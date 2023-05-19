After all, Tears of the Kingdom isn't exactly a walk in the park. Let's assume that you've saved up a ton of Rupees , you've got the strongest armour in the game, and you're wielding the Master Sword . The game should be a walk in the park, right?

If you've already started looking for Goddess Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdo m, you probably know that there are many ways to make your adventures in Hyrule a bit easier.

Not quite. There will always be a challenge to humble you in Hyrule. But there is one extra thing you can do...

If you successfully make it through a shrine, you get a Light of Blessing. And once you have four of those, you can exchange them at a Goddess Statue for a permanent increase of your health or stamina. It goes without saying that this is a must, especially if you're struggling.

We imagine you're well acquainted with the shrines, but where are the Goddess Statues? Keep on reading to find out!

All Goddess Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest Goddess Statue to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the one in Lookout Landing. At this home base, which is just to the south of Hyrule Castle in the centre of the map, you'll find a Goddess Statue in the Emergency Shelter. This can be reached by going down the ladder in the centre of the Looking Landing courtyard.

Before we list all of the Goddess Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we'll share a video by YouTube channel No-Nonsense Guides below. It's a great visual guide to finding all the Goddess Statues!

We'll list each Goddess Statue below, along with its region:

Kakariko Village : Dueling Peaks Region

: Dueling Peaks Region Rito Village : Tabantha Region

: Tabantha Region The Temple of Time : Great Sky Island

: Great Sky Island Hateno Village : Hateno Region

: Hateno Region Emergency Shelter : Lookout Landing

: Lookout Landing Korok Forest : Woodland Region

: Woodland Region Zora’s Domain : Lanayru Region

: Lanayru Region Goron City : Eldin Region

: Eldin Region Gerudo Town : Gerudo Desert

: Gerudo Desert Lurelin Village : Faron Region

: Faron Region Tarrey Town: Akkala Region

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

They're all the ones that we've found so far, but we'll be sure to update this page if any more surface... Good luck! You're going to need those extra hearts for the game's final dungeon.

Read more on Tears of the Kingdom:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.