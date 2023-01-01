The Radio Times logo
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Our review score for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rob Leane Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best a Switch game can get

Zelda Tears Movie

Zelda movie: Tears of the Kingdom team “interested” after Mario success

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom green tunic

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cast – key voice actors confirmed

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How long is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Hours needed to beat

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Switch OLED.

Nintendo reveals limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

Zelda games in order

How to play the Zelda games in order, by story timeline or release

Key locations

Link visits one of the stable locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Stable Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Horses & Potential Princess Sightings

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hestu locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where is the Korok king?

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom paraglider location

Paraglider location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where to get glider

Zelda breath of the wild shrines

Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where to find every shrine

Link thinks about dragon locations (probably) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Take to the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Memories & Dragon Tears

Link unlocking one of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Skyview Tower locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – all 15 towers

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Korok seed locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – first seeds to get

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lynel

Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – have they returned?

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom release date file size

All Great Fairy Fountain locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Diamond locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where to get diamonds

Zelda-armour

Best armour in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – early & late game options

Your questions answered

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get rupees fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – money cheats explained

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom batteries.

How to improve batteries in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – battery upgrade explained

ToTK Crafting

How to get Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – final ability explained

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword

How to get the Master Sword back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hylian Shield

How to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom warm clothes

How to get warm clothes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – survive cold with food and gear

Zelda-Green-Tunic-tears-of-the-kingdom

How to get Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom how to get under Hyrule Castle

How to get under Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom